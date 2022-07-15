DEATH NOTICE

John C. Eklund
BUFFALO -- John C. Eklund died Friday, June 24.
Susanne E. McGuire
CASPER -- Susanne E. McGuire, 74, died Friday, July 15, 2022.
BUFFALO -- John C. Eklund died Friday, June 24.
CASPER -- Susanne E. McGuire, 74, died Friday, July 15, 2022.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Wyoming woman has been arrested in connection to the death 25 years ago of a baby found discarded in the waste pit of an outhouse.
The U.S. is reliant on China for rare earth elements needed for everything from smart phones to wind turbines. Two companies in Wyoming are hoping to change that.
A wildfire could be seen burning Saturday afternoon near Laramie Peak.
Wyoming's schools leader suggested a federal nondiscrimination update on gender and sexual orientation would impact pronouns and locker rooms, when the guidance he received behind-the-scenes indicated otherwise.
The editorial board says: It seems the superintendent would rather fight political boogeymen than fix that which is truly plaguing our school system.
The fire was initially reported Saturday afternoon.
The Sinclair oil refinery near Rawlins is laying off 87 employees just months after its parent company was purchased.
Rep. Liz Cheney's Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman brought in $1.8 million in the second quarter of this year, breaking her previous fundraising record.
The former Wyoming Catholic College CFO was sentenced to five years in prison for his elaborate scheme to defraud a federal coronavirus relief program and an investment company out of millions of dollars.
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.