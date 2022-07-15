DEATH NOTICES

John C. Eklund
BUFFALO — John C. Eklund died Friday, June 24.
Susanne E. McGuire
CASPER — Susanne E. McGuire, 74, died Friday, July 15, 2022.
Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman leads Rep. Liz Cheney 52% to 30% in the first independent, in-state poll on Wyoming's House race.
A Wyoming woman has been arrested in connection to the death 25 years ago of a baby found discarded in the waste pit of an outhouse.
The U.S. is reliant on China for rare earth elements needed for everything from smart phones to wind turbines. Two companies in Wyoming are hoping to change that.
Wyoming's schools leader suggested a federal nondiscrimination update on gender and sexual orientation would impact pronouns and locker rooms, when the guidance he received behind-the-scenes indicated otherwise.
Rep. Liz Cheney's Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman brought in $1.8 million in the second quarter of this year, breaking her previous fundraising record.
The Sinclair oil refinery near Rawlins is laying off 87 employees just months after its parent company was purchased.
A wildfire could be seen burning Saturday afternoon near Laramie Peak.
The editorial board says: It seems the superintendent would rather fight political boogeymen than fix that which is truly plaguing our school system.
The fire was initially reported Saturday afternoon.
The former Wyoming Catholic College CFO was sentenced to five years in prison for his elaborate scheme to defraud a federal coronavirus relief program and an investment company out of millions of dollars.
