DEATH NOTICES

George Francis Kohl, III
CASPER -- George Francis Kohl, III, 77, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
A student is in custody after being found with a gun at Natrona County High School on Friday. Students and staff are safe.
Two people died Saturday afternoon when a pair of pickups collided head-on north of Rock Springs.
A Wyoming woman died Wednesday when the car she was driving rolled along a county road near La Barge.
Shaun Hamilton was sentenced to decades in prison after a jury found him guilty of five child sexual abuse charges. One of the case’s two victims now says she lied about her allegations.
Several people that the Star-Tribune spoke with said they don't recall any prior instance of the GOP in Wyoming endorsing a write-in candidate against a Republican nominee.
Despite an extensive search, authorities have not been able to find 72-year-old Chuck Kaiser, who's been missing for nearly two weeks.
The play "A Sissy in Wyoming" seeks to dig deeper into Sissy Goodwin's life, his journey toward self-acceptance and his wife Vickie, who stood with him through it all.
Eric Paulson started calling the substitute teacher a "pedophile" and a "groomer" after the man said the book "Gender Queer" should remain at the Kelly Walsh library.
Scientists are trying to figure out how the Wyoming impact crater field was formed. What they find could change our understanding of the solar system's history.
Two people died Saturday in Converse County when the pickup they were driving rolled over near Douglas.
