DEATH NOTICES

Jill Annette Christian
CASPER -- Jill Annette Christian, 69, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Joyce Houston
ROCK SPRINGS -- Joyce Houston, 78, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2022.
The market is rapidly moving away from coal, which has fueled Wyoming's economy for decades. State leaders are trying to stop the trend, but they haven't had much success.
Two incoming Casper lawmakers pushed an attempt to censure Sen. Lummis over her vote to support gay marriage protections.
A man called 911 on Sunday morning to report the homicide.
Casper welcomed its first newborn of 2023 on New Year's Day.
Officers found two victims, one of whom was dead and the other sustained critical injuries. Police arrested George Kevin Dickerson, 61, in connection to the incident.
A 16-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds in an altercation that took place outside of a Cheyenne high school.
Two teenagers were arrested for manslaughter after a Cheyenne high school student was shot and killed while they were driving Monday night.
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been hospitalized after he reportedly saved children from drowning off the Florida coast.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
One person was transported to the hospital, one family cat is dead and one female Rottweiler is missing after a fire broke out at a south Casper home Monday.
