 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Ted G. Kalivas

ROCK SPRINGS -- Ted G. Kalivas, 63, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

Leola V. Sheldon

CASPER -- Leola V. Sheldon, 96, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

Betty Ann Wanbaugh

CASPER -- Betty Ann Wanbaugh, 85, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News