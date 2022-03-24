DEATH NOTICES

Pamela Jones
CASPER -- Pamela E. Jones, 73, died Monday, March 14, 2022.
It’s still unclear whether the man, identified as 29-year-old Blaine Clutter, died by his own hand or from police gunshots.
"He was just a very caring, loving kid, that's why it's hard to believe he would do something like that," Blaine Clutter's father said. "God bless his soul. I'm disappointed in him, but I still love him."
Authorities have not yet released a cause of death for the man whose body was found inside a home following a standoff in Evansville.
Authorities were responding to a man believed to be armed who barricaded himself into an Evansville home.
The mother of Robbie Ramirez, who was shot and killed by Albany County sheriff's deputy Derek Colling, alleges the five missing seconds and deleted audio were crucial pieces of evidence in the case.
The partial summary judgment comes after criminal charges were filed against Paul McCown in U.S. District Court last week.
What do Rep. Liz Cheney, lawyer Harriet Hageman and a man once dubbed the 'Drugs Wizard' have in common? They're all running for Wyoming's lone U.S. House seat.
University of Wyoming professor Jay Norton was identified as the victim in last week's deadly avalanche in the Teton Range.
Survive and advance: McKinley Bradshaw knocked down a key 3-pointer and the Cowgirls outlasted Tulsa 97-90 in triple overtime in a WNIT classic.
The four Casper officers who exchanged gunfire with Blaine Clutter have been placed on paid administrative leave, the department said.
