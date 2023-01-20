DEATH NOTICES

Ray L. Ferber Jr.
GREEN RIVER -- Ray L. Ferber Jr., 67, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
GREEN RIVER -- Reda Mae Warren, 83, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
CASPER -- Jeffrey Alan Wing, 42, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Wilson, the former Wyoming and Natrona County High School standout who led the Bengals with 10 tackles, will forever be remembered as the catalyst for one of the greatest plays in NFL playoff history.
An 84-year-old Wyoming man died Wednesday when his utility vehicle overturned as he was helping to move cattle.
Celebrity bowhunting couple the Bowmars have been sentenced in federal court for conspiring to violate the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of wildlife.
Kanye West recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. Get more recent celeb news here.
The bill would have reduced overall sales tax rates while nixing most exemptions from it.
The 26-year-old woman driving the car at the time of the shooting faces charges of accessory after the fact to manslaughter, furnishing alcohol to a minor and marijuana possession.
One Wyoming locale will not undergo a name change to remove a slur aimed at Indigenous women after a federal review declared it privately owned land.
Lawmakers who pushed for an anti-electric vehicle resolution wanted to make a statement. In return, they heard "the most vicious phone calls and emails I've ever received," one said.
If you've been thinking this winter feels snowier than usual, you're right.
The suspect in all three robberies appears to be the same person, police say.
