DEATH NOTICES

Jay L. Martin
CASPER -- Jay L. Martin, 78, died Monday, June 13, 2022.
Bob Kidd
CASPER -- Bob Kidd, 75, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Norbert Edward Green
ROCK SPRINGS -- Norbert Edward Green, 66, died Saturday, June 11, 2022.
A mountain at Yellowstone National Park that had been named after a man who led a massacre of Native Americans will now be known as First Peoples Mountain.
The polls show Hageman with a huge lead over Cheney. But they were funded by groups supporting the Republican challenger.
Stranded families sought new places to stay after record flooding closed Yellowstone's five entrances on Monday. Meanwhile, authorities worked to evacuate visitors inside the park.
The bison tossed the woman 10 feet into the air. She suffered a puncture wound and other injuries.
Five people from Gillette died Monday when a semi-truck rear-ended their car in Colorado.
The police chief tendered his resignation within 24 hours of his arrest, pleaded guilty and was released on his own recognizance
Natural gas producers in Wyoming believe access to international markets would be a windfall. But there's a catch: Coastal states don't want the export terminals.
Visitors in the northern portion of Yellowstone National Park were being evacuated Monday morning due to flooding, the National Park Service said.
It will take months, if not years, for Yellowstone National Park to recover from the cataclysmic flooding that’s ravaged it over the past two days, the park’s top official said Tuesday.
Massive rainstorms in the Greater Yellowstone Area Monday had the flooding Stillwater and Yellowstone rivers tearing out bridges and roadways, leaving thousands of people stranded.
