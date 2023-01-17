DEATH NOTICES

Wayne Ellis Holt
DOUGLAS -- Wayne Ellis Holt, 84, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Scott H. Walton
BAR NUNN -- Scott H. Walton, 62, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Here's when, what and how to watch.
Phillip Nelson Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County and sentenced to life in prison in 1981.
Natrona County senior football players Kayden Pharr and Riley Dye, distance runner Abby Robberson and sprinter Ella Spear all signed National …
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
One Wyoming locale will not undergo a name change to remove a slur aimed at Indigenous women after a federal review declared it privately owned land.
The man's car slid across the ice and into the path of an oncoming semi-tanker west of Casper.
Two teenagers were arrested for manslaughter after a Cheyenne high school student was shot and killed while they were driving Monday night.
A 65-year-old Wyoming woman died and one person was injured after icy roads contributed to a head-on car crash Wednesday night in Fremont County.
Kanye West recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. Get more recent celeb news here.
The market is rapidly moving away from coal, which has fueled Wyoming's economy for decades. State leaders are trying to stop the trend, but they haven't had much success.
