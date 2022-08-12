DEATH NOTICES

Daniel Marion McFee
MILLS -- Daniel Marion McFee, 71, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Lynda Abrahamson
LONGVIEW, TX -- Lynda Abrahamson, 73, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman leads Rep. Liz Cheney 52% to 30% in the first independent, in-state poll on Wyoming's House race.
After announcing that it confirmed the presence of nearly a billion barrels of oil in Natrona and Converse counties, a Canadian oil firm tried to rein in accounts overstating the significance of its find.
"This is significant because every python removed is one less invasive species preying on our native birds, mammals and reptiles," said Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis.
Authorities in Natrona County are searching for a man in connection with an active double-homicide investigation. Luke Thomas Young is considered a person of interest in the case.
The man, Luke Thomas Young, was located roughly 16 hours after officers responded to the homicide.
The chance to excavate creatures that lived millions of years ago from the walls of quarries is attracting tourists — and their dollars — to one small Wyoming town.
Sections of Poplar Street near Interstate 25 were swamped with water as torrents of rain fell over the area.
He announced his support for incumbent Curt Meier in the state treasurer race, Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, in the secretary of state race and Brian Schroeder in the superintendent of public instruction race.
Republican secretary of state candidate Chuck Gray said Monday the $300,000 he loaned a previous campaign came from his own funds that were legally given to him after the death of his grandfather.
A man arrested in connection to a double homicide outside Casper this week had escaped from a Gillette corrections facility a week earlier, court records show.
