DEATH NOTICES

Terrance Skye Posey
ETHETE -- Terrance Skye Posey, 33, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
Thomas F. Phillips
CASPER -- Thomas F. Phillips, 84,died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
Milton Anderson
CASPER -- Milton Anderson, 87, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
A diesel pipeline in eastern Wyoming cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons of fuel. The company that owns it is already being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states.
After his second impeachment, former President Donald Trump made it his mission to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney, his chief Republican rival. On Tuesday, he succeeded.
After announcing that it confirmed the presence of nearly a billion barrels of oil in Natrona and Converse counties, a Canadian oil firm tried to rein in accounts overstating the significance of its find.
As they waited in long lines at the polls, many voters said they came specifically to vote Liz Cheney out of office.
The sinkhole developed near the intersection of Eighth Street and Long Lane, police said. It was likely caused by the recent heavy rains.
Hageman writes: We can see what’s happening in this country, with elites enjoying high levels of privileges while enforcing laws against the rest of us.
Here's a rundown of results for all Natrona County races.
Here’s a roundup of the races from around the state.
Natrona County voters ousted two of four incumbents during Tuesday’s primary, in an unusually contentious commissioner’s race that will be dec…
The Wyoming Education Association's lawsuit asserts the state has failed in its constitutional duty to provide adequate funding for public education.
