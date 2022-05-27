 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DEATH NOTICES

  • Updated
  • 0

James Harvey Haines

BAR NUNN — James Harvey Haines, 56, died Monday, May 23, 2022.

Darla Jane Tennant

CASPER — Darla Jane Tennant, 21, died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Johnny Liam Aguilar

CASPER — Johnny Liam Aguilar, 1, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News