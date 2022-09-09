DEATH NOTICES

Carl Edward Parsons
ROCK SPRINGS -- Carl Edward Parsons, 92, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Leila Rose Stainbrook
CASPER -- Leila Rose Stainbrook, 77, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
The fatal crash occurred after the teenage driver attempted to change lanes and lost control, rolling the vehicle. He was ejected in the rollover.
Preliminary drilling results suggest a deposit north of Laramie could prove one of the most bountiful in the world, Western Rare Earths announced last week.
Cowboys scored a defensive touchdown, a special teams touchdown and Andrew Peasley threw two long touchdown passes.
About a third of the name changes involve creeks, including a waterway west of Casper that has now been dubbed Platte Creek, for the river it empties into.
A motorcyclist died when his bike collided with a pickup that was turning off of U.S. Highway 20/26.
The owner of Elk Mountain Ranch asserts that four Missouri hunters who corner-hopped to hunt public land near his property caused damages that could exceed $7 million.
A police officer shot a man who matched a description of the person of interest in an earlier shooting in north Casper on Friday evening, authorities say.
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper arrested Tuesday faces felony charges, but authorities say they are legally prevented from releasing more information at this point.
Prosecutors from the Sweetwater County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will handle a criminal case against a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper.
The fire ignited this morning and has already charred 1,800 acres.
