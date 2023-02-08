DEATH NOTICES Feb 8, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Joanne VaradySALT LAKE CITY, UT -- Mary Joanne Varady, 87, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Casper philanthropist Susie McMurry laid to rest “It was a beautiful ceremony, just perfect for what Susie would have wanted,” said Judy Catchpole, her close friend. Mills dad who abused his children, causing permanent brain damage, loses appeal A Mills man who was convicted of child abuse against his son and stepson, leaving one boy with permanent brain damage, lost his appeal to the … Court throws out Casper doctor's pain medication conviction A federal appeals court has tossed the conviction of Shakeel Kahn, a Casper doctor accused of overprescribing powerful pain medication. He wil… Legislation would allow ‘physical force’ to ‘terminate’ suspected trespass The bill would enable an owner to use physical force independent of an official determination of trespass. Susie McMurry spent her life helping others. Her legacy can be seen across Wyoming. Susie McMurry became one of Wyoming's wealthiest people thanks to the Jonah Field. But her history of giving came long before her family's fin…