DEATH NOTICES Feb 17, 2023

Katherine LarsenROCK SPRINGS — Katherine Larsen, 66, died Wednesday, Feb. 8 2023.

Pacomio "Paco" ValdezGREEN RIVER — Pacomio "Paco" Valdez, 90, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.