John W. "Jack" BennettGREEN RIVER -- John W. "Jack" Bennett, 86, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023.Davie Lee Richards, Sr.CASPER -- Davie Lee Richards, Sr., 77, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023.