DEATH NOTICES

Vickie Kay Jasmann

CASPER -- Vickie Kay Jasmann, 73, died Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Rosemary Callas

ROCK SPRINGS -- Rosemary Callas, 84, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

