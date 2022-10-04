DEATH NOTICES

Vickie Kay Jasmann
CASPER -- Vickie Kay Jasmann, 73, died Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Rosemary Callas
ROCK SPRINGS -- Rosemary Callas, 84, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
CASPER -- Vickie Kay Jasmann, 73, died Sunday, October 2, 2022.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Rosemary Callas, 84, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Two people died Saturday in Converse County when the pickup they were driving rolled over near Douglas.
Multiple agencies are searching for the hiker on foot, ATV and horseback.
Pokes struggle to contain Chevan Cordeiro again in 33-16 loss to San Jose State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
Matt Teterud is leaving his position to be the first headmaster of the new Casper charter school Wyoming Classical Academy.
Mauro Diaz taught science at Natrona County High School. His son, Mateo, was a student in Casper.
The letter, signed by additional lawyers, says the group is disappointed that Hageman continues to make "vague statements" about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.
The Federal Election Commission has informed Harriet Hageman’s campaign that its latest filing failed to meet federal regulations.
Wyoming gave "insufficient justification" for its plans to site electric vehicle charging stations more than 50 miles apart, the Federal Highway Administration found.
Kelly Lynn Gaskins, 40, will serve 90 days in jail, followed by one year of supervised probation. During that time, she will be barred from driving a motor vehicle.
Members of the Casper community — many of them students, teachers and ice hockey families — gathered Monday night for a vigil at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.