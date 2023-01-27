 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATH NOTICES

Ned Boyce Smotherman

MILLS — Ned Boyce Smotherman, 81, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

Ruby May Macy

ROCK SPRINGS — Ruby May Macy, 88, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2023.

Rosalie Marie Campbell

GLENDO — Rosalie Marie Campbell, 52, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

