DEATH NOTICES

Cleda Ione Hughes

ROLLING HILLS -- Cleda Ione Hughes, 90, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

Charles Clarida

ROCK SPRINGS -- Charles Clarida, 64, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Tags

