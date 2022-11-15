DEATH NOTICES

Cleda Ione Hughes
ROLLING HILLS -- Cleda Ione Hughes, 90, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
Charles Clarida
ROCK SPRINGS -- Charles Clarida, 64, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Facial hair history was set Friday night in downtown Casper when National Beard and Moustache Championship competitors set the Guinness World Record for longest beard chain.
A car backed over a woman who was lying in the middle of a Casper street on Sunday evening. Police haven't ruled out impaired driving as a factor.
Casper is home to the nation's best 6-to-12 inch natural beard.
The state-run facility for delinquent boys went through a turbulent period of violent incidents in 2021, unbeknownst to lawmakers studying juvenile justice.
Developer TerraPower has said it will consider Glenrock, Gillette and Rock Springs for its next wave of advanced nuclear reactors.
He was worth $16 billion on Monday. By Friday, the value of his assets was zero. Here's how it happened.
The Pokes belted out "Ragtime Cowboy Joe" after another emotional, come-from-behind road victory.
A retired educator, a former school board trustee and two members of Natrona County's Moms for Liberty group won seats on the county's school board Tuesday.
This year’s turnout marked the state’s lowest participation in a general election since 2014.
A Mills resident who once campaigned for Mayor Seth Coleman’s resignation unseated him Tuesday.
