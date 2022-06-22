DEATH NOTICES

Seth Dean Rasmuson
BUFFLAO -- Seth Dean Rasmuson, 21, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Gloria J. Gonzales
RAWLINS -- Gloria J. Gonzales, 67, died Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Eva Hermine Becker
CASPER -- Eva Hermine Becker, 90, died Monday, June 20, 2022.
