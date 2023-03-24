DEATH NOTICES Mar 24, 2023 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Larry D. SpenceCASPER -- Larry D. Spence, 74, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Abortion legal again in Wyoming after judge blocks ban Abortion is legal again in Wyoming after a Teton County judge Wednesday temporarily blocked a new ban on the service while a new legal challen… Fledgling Wyoming mine could be continent's largest, rare earths developer says The company digging for critical minerals in southeastern Wyoming is becoming more and more confident that it’s found the biggest known deposi… FBI, police conduct search on east Casper home The FBI and other law enforcement agencies searched a home on the east side of Casper on Tuesday, but did not reveal details about the nature … A school board member complained about an LGBTQ flag. But the school didn't have one. After walking through Buffalo's elementary schools to look for the banners or flags that the school board member had referenced, principals an… Abortion providers, advocates cheer ban's blockage, Freedom Caucus decries order Abortion providers, advocates and women’s health doctors lauded a decision by a Teton County judge Wednesday temporarily blocking Wyoming's ne…