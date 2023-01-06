 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATH NOTICES

James Wendell Ward

RAPID CITY, SD -- James Wendell Ward, 91, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Tony Roberto Smith

EVANSVILL -- Tony Roberto Smith, 59, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Jay D Gilmore

CASPER -- Jay D Gilmore, 65, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

