DEATH NOTICES

Lillian June Coulter

CASPER—Lillian June Coulter, 83, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

Patricia Ruffini

ROCK SPRINGS—Patricia Ruffini, 94, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

