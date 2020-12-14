DEATH NOTICES

Lillian June Coulter
CASPER—Lillian June Coulter, 83, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Patricia Ruffini
ROCK SPRINGS—Patricia Ruffini, 94, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
