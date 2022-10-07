 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATH NOTICES

Eric Andrew Zavada

CASPER -- Eric Andrew Zavada, 57, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

Mary Sue Simmerman

ROCK SPRINGS -- Mary Sue Simmerman, 70, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

Virgil Joseph Smith

CASPER -- Virgil Joseph Smith, 92, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

