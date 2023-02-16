DEATH NOTICES Feb 16, 2023 Feb 16, 2023 Updated 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James F. SpauldingCASPER -- James F. Spaulding, 76, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.Eric Zachary PotterCASPER -- Eric Zachary Potter, 53, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Yellowstone Garage closed only months after reopening. Here's why. Yellowstone Garage reopened for less than two months. The owners of both the building and the business have differing views on why the establi… Christina Allegretti, wife of Chiefs' Nick Allegretti, gives birth to twins on Super Bowl morning The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way. Man dies when his pickup hits light post in Worland A 53-year-old Wyoming man was killed Monday night in Worland when his truck struck a light post and a fire hydrant. Wyoming GOP passes resolution condemning Lummis for same-sex marriage vote Wyoming Republican Party leaders on Saturday passed a resolution condemning Sen. Cynthia Lummis for her vote in support of federal legislation… Watch: Chris Stapleton keeps national anthem simple at Super Bowl Country star Chris Stapleton made the national anthem a simple affair at Super Bowl 57. What did you think?