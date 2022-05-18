DEATH NOTICES

Bonnie Jean Bryant
CASPER -- Bonnie Jean Bryant, 69, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Thomas William Lucous
CASPER -- Thomas William Lucous, 92, died Thursday, May 12, 2022.
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook the ground at Yellowstone National Park this morning. Did you feel it?
UW students booed Lummis after she said, “even fundamental scientific truths, such as the existence of two sexes, male and female, are subject to challenge these days.” She later apologized.
Witnesses told the Star-Tribune a truck hit the ambulance, knocking it on its side.
Three “Bans off our Bodies” rallies protesting the U.S. Supreme Court’s likely reversal of Roe v. Wade are planned for Saturday in Lander, Cheyenne and Casper.
Ashley Judd and her family wanted the world to hear from them how Naomi Judd died. The younger Judd shared the cause of death on "Good Morning America."
Laramie County Republican Party leaders said they returned from the state convention in Sheridan this weekend disheartened, but they have no plans to file a lawsuit.
The photos capture Prince — yes, that Prince — performing in Sheridan— yes, that Sheridan — in July 1986, at the absolute peak of his powers.
A settlement has been reached in the case of a former Albany County officer who shot and killed a man in 2018, court records show.
A woman's voice — which authorities say is Vicky White's — is heard saying things including, "wait, stop ... airbags going to go off and kill us."
The five crew in the Wyoming Medical Center ambulance that was hit by a truck Monday survived the accident without major injuries, the medical center's spokesperson told the Star-Tribune.
