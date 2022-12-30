 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATH NOTICES

James Daniel Murdoch

KAYCEE -- James Daniel Murdoch, 80, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

Daniel C. Spencer

CASPER -- Daniel C. Spencer, 40, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.

