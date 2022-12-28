 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATH NOTICES

Michael Sannes

EVANSVILLE -- Michael Sannes, 60, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.

Laurn Scott Brehmer

Laurn Scott Brehmer, 42, died Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2022.

