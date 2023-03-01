DEATH NOTICES Mar 1, 2023 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ellen Gage GreenCASPER -- Ellen Gage Green, 82, died Thursday, Feb. 22, 2023.Deborah L. StarkMILLS -- Deborah L. Stark, 71, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nebraska cheerleader competes by herself at state competition, but crowd doesn't let her feel alone When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway. Crews contend with tons of snow as they work to reopen I-80 Crews cleared away massive drifts of snow from the highway, taking advantage of special equipment in some cases to deal with the frigid obstacles. Long shifts, odd calls, brutal weather: inside the Wyoming Highway Patrol staffing shortage One in four trooper positions are vacant. For the rest of the force, that means longer hours and fewer days off while earning less than peers … Rescue operations underway as Wyoming blizzard continues to wreak havoc Crews were actively searching for people who were trapped, but having a hard time getting to them. Even snow plows and emergency vehicles were… Powell sisters die in crash with semi-truck The sisters' truck lost control on ice and spun into the path of an oncoming semi-truck, the highway patrol says.