DEATH NOTICES

Mary Gertrude Hammon
EVANSVILLE -- Mary Gertrude Hammon, 84, died on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Barry Todd Johnson
ROCK SPRINGS -- Barry Todd Johnson, 58, died on or about Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Yellowstone's southern loop will reopen nine days after the catastrophic flooding. Officials will use a license plate system to limit how many people can visit at once.
The work will be fast-tracked by $50 million in emergency funds from the Federal Highway Administration and the diversion of a construction crew from work near Old Faithful.
Tourists who waited years to see Yellowstone found themselves stranded outside its gates. Businesses that rely on park tourism are already losing money.
The polls show Hageman with a huge lead over Cheney. But they were funded by groups supporting the Republican challenger.
Wyoming is appealing the largest-ever Wyoming land acquisition by the Bureau of Land Management due to concerns about the "transparency" of the process.
Pumps at some Casper gas stations had "out of order" notes taped to the nozzles. The reason for the shortage wasn't entirely clear.
A bomb threat prompted police to evacuate a block of downtown Laramie on Tuesday evening.
James 'Mileage' Harrison, who died Sunday from injuries in a crash, advocated for biker safety, disability awareness and giving back to his community.
The 74th edition of the College National Finals Rodeo came to a close Saturday night inside the Ford Wyoming Center, with champions crowned in…
Natrona County Republicans called on Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne to step down following multiple controversial revelations about him.
