DEATH NOTICES

Jessie Wells
GREEN RIVER — Jessie Wells, 36, Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Guy L. Schreck
GREEN RIVER — Guy L. Schreck, 78, died Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Penny Tripp
ROCK SPRINGS — Penny Tripp, 63, died Friday, June 24, 2022.
The polls show Hageman with a huge lead over Cheney. But they were funded by groups supporting the Republican challenger.
Pumps at some Casper gas stations had "out of order" notes taped to the nozzles. The reason for the shortage wasn't entirely clear.
A hiker was life-flighted from northwestern Wyoming on Monday after being mauled by a grizzly bear.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol said the investigation is ongoing and could not release any information.
About 50 people stood in a line on the sidewalk in front of True Casper Women's Resource Center in Casper on Friday to protest the Wyoming's trigger abortion ban and the Supreme Court's decision to overrule Roe v. Wade.
He was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with an injury to his arm.
Wyoming is one of 13 states with a "trigger" bill in place, which is expected to ban nearly all abortions in the state within 35 days.
While on a normal trail running training trip near his Lander, Wyoming, home, Gabe Joyes stumbled and was stabbed in his leg by a trekking pole. For more than an hour he laid on the ground trying to not to die of blood loss.
Rep. Liz Cheney's campaign is providing Democrats with instructions on how to vote for her in Wyoming's Republican Primary.
The bill will give resources to states to implement red flag laws, which allow police or family members to request courts keep firearms away from people if they are a risk to themselves or others. It would not make red flag laws mandatory.
