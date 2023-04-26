DEATH NOTICES DEATH NOTICES Apr 26, 2023 Apr 26, 2023 Updated Apr 26, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Edward SwensonCASPER — Edward Swenson, 70, died Saturday, April 22, 2023.Donald Robert WelchDOUGLAS — Donald Robert Welch, 70, died Thursday, April 20, 2023. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Board member proposes rules on transgender student bathroom use, parent notifications The NCSD policy would restrict which bathrooms transgender students use and would remove liability protections for teachers who counsel studen… Wyoming school leaders agree to 'monumental' remake of K-12 education In an unprecedented step, the state's top school leaders agreed to work toward a student-centered focus that would, one official said, mean 'c… Major Wyoming land purchase could boost tourism without big tax hit, analysis finds The property borders about 8 miles of the North Platte River near Alcova Reservoir — a world-class trout fishery — and spans Natrona and Carbo… Rules on transgender student bathroom use, parent notifications find little support Natrona County school board members chafed at a proposal to restrict which bathrooms transgender students use and remove liability protections… Longtime Casper judge prepares to step away after 22 years on the bench Presiding over circuit court, Patchen has seen more than most types of judges how everyday problems impact everyday people -- evictions, unpai…