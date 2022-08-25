DEATH NOTICES

Curtis D. Johnson
DOUGLAS -- Curtis D. Johnson, 75, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
Gregory Gaylor
ROCK SPRINGS -- Gregory Gaylor, 71, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
Ray "Mac" McRoberts
CASPER -- Ray "Mac" McRoberts, 77, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
DOUGLAS -- Curtis D. Johnson, 75, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Gregory Gaylor, 71, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
CASPER -- Ray "Mac" McRoberts, 77, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Beginning in April, the Casper Star-Tribune set out on a road trip to ask Wyoming residents their opinions of Rep. Liz Cheney. Here's what some of them had to say.
This year's University of Wyoming football roster features 11 in-state players. It marks the seventh consecutive year the Cowboys have had double-digit players from the home state.
Cheney told ABC News that she has no regrets after losing her House seat. She also said she would be supporting politicians who run against election deniers.
Conservative anger toward Rep. Liz Cheney contributed to record turnout in Wyoming. And that may have helped hard-line candidates defeat traditional Republicans.
Sen. Cale Case wanted to put a former lawmaker on the ballot to challenge Chuck Gray, even though the lawmaker, Nathan Winters, isn't interested in running. That effort failed.
A man shot and killed a pregnant Washakie County woman before turning the gun on himself, authorities there said Monday.
What's in the climate bill, and what will it mean for Wyoming? Here's our explainer.
Until now, Wyoming was the only state in the nation without a case of monkeypox, which is rarely fatal, but can cause serious illnesses in some people.
The Wyoming Education Association's lawsuit asserts the state has failed in its constitutional duty to provide adequate funding for public education.
A week after one of the most discussed elections in Wyoming’s history, a panel of lawmakers will consider changes to the state’s voting system.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.