DEATH NOTICES

Linda Kay Croson Tosh Shively

ROCK SPRINGS -- Linda Kay Croson Tosh Shively, 79, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

Angelina Gomez

CASPER -- Angelina Gomez, 31, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

