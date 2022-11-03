DEATH NOTICES

Linda Kay Croson Tosh Shively
ROCK SPRINGS -- Linda Kay Croson Tosh Shively, 79, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Angelina Gomez
CASPER -- Angelina Gomez, 31, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Linda Kay Croson Tosh Shively, 79, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
CASPER -- Angelina Gomez, 31, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The intruder who attacked Speaker Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home confronted him shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Live updates here.
The boy was driving a Mitsubishi Galant west on Wyoming Highway 220 when his car drifted across the center-line and struck an oncoming dump truck.
A second wave of advanced nuclear reactors could be coming to Wyoming from TerraPower, the developer now planning a plant in Kemmerer.
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car Tuesday evening in east Casper, police said.
One person died when a truck rolled over along Highway 220 near Casper.
Andrew Peasley rushed for two touchdowns, Dawaiian McNeely added a 61-yard scoring run and D.Q. James ran for a career-high 167 yards in the Cowboys' 27-20 victory over the Warriors.
The sole suspect in the shooting was initially detained, but later released.
The sheriff's office said deputies were serving a warrant on Cheyenne's east side when "shots were exchanged between deputies and the suspect."
For “frequent fliers” who cycle in and out of jail, a judge has begun writing into their release orders that they must take the bus to Salt Lake City.
The Bureau of Land management is pausing its biggest Wyoming land purchase in history to address the state's concerns about the acquisition.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.