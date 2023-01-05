DEATH NOTICES

Carol C. Koch
CASPER -- Carol C. Koch, 86, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Julia Davis
ROCK SPRINGS -- Julia Davis, 95,died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2023.
CASPER -- Carol C. Koch, 86, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Julia Davis, 95,died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The dam would be built on a tributary of the Little Snake River that flows into the Yampa, Green and Colorado Rivers.
Thorburn: Stability is nice but winning a Mountain West championship should be the goal for Wyoming moving forward.
Casper welcomed its first newborn of 2023 on New Year's Day.
Weather has forced the district to take a snow day on Tuesday.
Damar Hamlin has distinguished himself with the Buffalo Bills as a mature, outgoing, well-liked member of the organization. It is a reputation he built at the University of Pittsburgh, as a leader on his college team and a socially conscious member of the community.
Casper is set to become home to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' second Wyoming temple as soon as this year.
Cowboys finish 7-6 for second consecutive season after losing last three games.
Joshua Duncan was driving his pickup when another truck struck him from behind.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Winter storm warnings are in effect in Rawlins, Casper, Cheyenne and Laramie until this evening.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.