DEATH NOTICES

Steven Wickwire
LOVELL -- Steven Wickwire, 66, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Eric James Griffin
CASPER -- Eric James Griffin, 28, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Sharon Kay Hanlin
CASPER -- Sharon Kay Hanlin, 79, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
LOVELL -- Steven Wickwire, 66, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
CASPER -- Eric James Griffin, 28, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
CASPER -- Sharon Kay Hanlin, 79, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The intruder who attacked Speaker Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home confronted him shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Live updates here.
A second wave of advanced nuclear reactors could be coming to Wyoming from TerraPower, the developer now planning a plant in Kemmerer.
The boy was driving a Mitsubishi Galant west on Wyoming Highway 220 when his car drifted across the center-line and struck an oncoming dump truck.
One person died when a truck rolled over along Highway 220 near Casper.
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car Tuesday evening in east Casper, police said.
“Nobody would argue that we need to sexualize children,” one educator said. “All this is doing is demonizing teachers.”
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
Andrew Peasley rushed for two touchdowns, Dawaiian McNeely added a 61-yard scoring run and D.Q. James ran for a career-high 167 yards in the Cowboys' 27-20 victory over the Warriors.
The sole suspect in the shooting was initially detained, but later released.
Remains found earlier this month in the Sierra Madres belonged to a Rawlins hunter who went missing three years ago.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.