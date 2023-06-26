DEATH NOTICES Jun 26, 2023 Jun 26, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alice Mae JakewayROCK SPRINGS — Alice Mae Jakeway, 80, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023.Edith “Edie” KorogiROCK SPRINGS — Edith “Edie” Korogi, 93, Thursday, June 22, 2023. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Strangulation victim had 'extremely poor' prognosis A man told police he pushed his girlfriend off a bed and heard a "pop," but an acquaintance later informed investigators that he called while … Wyoming man found dead in Nebraska; foul play not suspected A 24-year-old Wyoming man was found dead in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, local authorities announced. Tornado watch issued for large swath of Wyoming, eastern Nebraska Parts of Johnson and Natrona counties are in a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Friday night. Wyoming Cowboys standout Hunter Maldonado signs with Oklahoma City Summer League team The 6-foot-7 Maldonado led the Cowboys in scoring (15.6 ppg) and assists (4.0 apg) last season. Remains from 1982 cold case identified Jack Clawson of Sedalia, Missouri went missing in 1981. His remains were discovered a year later.