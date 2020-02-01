Deti, Bowen, Compton: White House delays on uranium costing jobs in Wyoming, New Mexico, other states

We believe the White House has heard us. In July 2019, President Trump created the U.S. Nuclear Fuel Working Group, comprised of cabinet-level secretaries and other high-level government officials, asking for recommendations on “reviving and expanding” the production of domestic nuclear fuel. However, seven months have now passed, and the Trump administration still has not acted.

In the meantime, critical domestic uranium infrastructure is disappearing and real people are losing their jobs. This decline has only accelerated in the first few weeks of 2020. On January 8, 2020, news came that the Mount Taylor Uranium Mine in New Mexico, the largest and richest permitted uranium mine in the U.S., was closing forever. Not long thereafter, Energy Fuels, the largest remaining uranium miner in the U.S., laid off 30 percent of its Utah workforce. Then in early January 2020, Kennecott Uranium Company (a subsidiary of mining giant Rio Tinto) informed Wyoming regulators it is planning to dismantle its Sweetwater Uranium Mill. Once the Sweetwater Mill is gone, it is estimated that more than 200 million pounds of conventional uranium resources in Wyoming will become inaccessible. It would take approximately 10 to 15 years to relicense and hundreds of millions of dollars to reconstruct these facilities. In New Mexico, the Bureau of Mines and Mineral Resources estimates that more than 400 million pounds of uranium reserves remain in the state. But the window of time for meaningful action from the federal government is quickly closing.