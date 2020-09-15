 Skip to main content
District court
District court

New civil cases

  • Progressive Universal Life Insurance Company v. Aaron D. Llewelyn, civil from circuit
  • Jesse Richard Jones v. Amanda Dale Jones, divorce with children
  • Jacquelin Poole v. Andrew Youker, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
  • Joyce Kay Wilson v. Dennis Laroy Wilson, divorce no children
  • DFS v. Angelina N. Gomez and Federico Mark Gomez Jr., domestic relations
  • Shereen Denise Matheson v. Chad Ray Matheson, divorce with children
  • DFS v. Valorie R. Campbell, child support/parental contribution
  • Donald E. Fast v. State, appeal criminal from circuit
  • Jamie D. Perkins v. Deanna Marie Perkins, divorce no children
  • Timothy Wray Garrison v. Casey Dawn Garrison, divorce with children
  • DFS v. Kristen Lucielle Scheid and Christopher S. Edmonds, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Amos Juan Mora and Karina Miramontes, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Ronnie Eugene Westby and Ashley M. Moyte, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Kristian B. Odell and Justin R. Coons, child support parental contribution
  • DFS v. Alexander Wayne Campbell, child support parental contribution

Civil disposition

  • James P. Stineman v. Marlena R. Box, judgment
  • Brenda L. Dion v. Carla A. Deloria, judgment
  • Kari L. Hayes v. Carlos J. Salazar, child support order
  • Brandel Hodgins v. Kaycee Nelson, judgment
  • Denbury Resources Inc. v. Amgas Services Inc., and Univar Solutions USA Inc., removed
  • Renee Katherine Christ v. Jon Russell Christ, judgment
  • Clayton Glenn Parry v. Kristi Ann Parry, dismissed
  • Ashley Dawn Christensen v. Jeremiah Grant Christensen, judgment
  • Brittany Anne Tadewald v. Casey J. Tadewald, order

Criminal case filings

  • William Ray Poutre, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense
  • Jeremy Day, escape felony conviction
  • Eric Brian Leach, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 2), possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less
  • Isaiah Romen White, possess controlled substance
  • Chenoa Standfast, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less
  • Adriena Mari Medina, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense
  • Darron Cole Monroe, attempt & conspire felony, interfere with peace officer
  • Jennifer Lynn Olson, theft deprive $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, theft deprive under $1,000
  • Leland Neil Rohn, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense
  • John Thomas Weathers, attempt & conspire felony (times 2)

Criminal disposition

  • Kenneth Michael Daniels, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, guilty; possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less 3rd plus offense, guilty
  • Maxine Casias, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, guilty; possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less 3rd plus offense, dismissed
  • John Cartwright Van Nes, Jr., DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years, guilty; drive without interlock device 1st offense, dismissed; leave scene of accident damage to attended vehicle or property, dismissed; interfere with peace officer, guilty
  • Raymond James Ramirez, apply pressure on throat or neck, guilty; domestic battery 1st offense, dismissed
  • Jason Jennings, aggravated burglary deadly weapon (times 3), guilty times 3; robbery inflict bodily injury, guilty; burglary (times 4), guilty times 4; wrongful taking or disposing of property venue of indictment $1,000 or more (times 4), guilty times 4; use another's credit card under $1,000, guilty
  • Richard Kay Gemar Jr., possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty
  • Moises Sanchez, apply pressure on throat or neck, dismissed; domestic battery 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years, interfere with emergency calls
  • Fabian Isaac Kami, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), guilty times 2; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, guilty; possess controlled substance plan 3 ounces or less, guilty
  • Nancy Elizabeth Frey, possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty; possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, dismissed
  • Raymond Shawn Schrantz, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, dismissed; possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less 3rd plus offense, guilty
  • Destry Paul Bristow, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense, guilty
  • Charles Vincent Dawson, DUI serious bodily injury 1st offense, guilty
  • Felicia Dawn Midkiff, attempt & conspire felony, guilty; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty.
