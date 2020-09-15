District court

New civil cases
- Progressive Universal Life Insurance Company v. Aaron D. Llewelyn, civil from circuit
- Jesse Richard Jones v. Amanda Dale Jones, divorce with children
- Jacquelin Poole v. Andrew Youker, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
- Joyce Kay Wilson v. Dennis Laroy Wilson, divorce no children
- DFS v. Angelina N. Gomez and Federico Mark Gomez Jr., domestic relations
- Shereen Denise Matheson v. Chad Ray Matheson, divorce with children
- DFS v. Valorie R. Campbell, child support/parental contribution
- Donald E. Fast v. State, appeal criminal from circuit
- Jamie D. Perkins v. Deanna Marie Perkins, divorce no children
- Timothy Wray Garrison v. Casey Dawn Garrison, divorce with children
- DFS v. Kristen Lucielle Scheid and Christopher S. Edmonds, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Amos Juan Mora and Karina Miramontes, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Ronnie Eugene Westby and Ashley M. Moyte, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Kristian B. Odell and Justin R. Coons, child support parental contribution
- DFS v. Alexander Wayne Campbell, child support parental contribution
Civil disposition
- James P. Stineman v. Marlena R. Box, judgment
- Brenda L. Dion v. Carla A. Deloria, judgment
- Kari L. Hayes v. Carlos J. Salazar, child support order
- Brandel Hodgins v. Kaycee Nelson, judgment
- Denbury Resources Inc. v. Amgas Services Inc., and Univar Solutions USA Inc., removed
- Renee Katherine Christ v. Jon Russell Christ, judgment
- Clayton Glenn Parry v. Kristi Ann Parry, dismissed
- Ashley Dawn Christensen v. Jeremiah Grant Christensen, judgment
- Brittany Anne Tadewald v. Casey J. Tadewald, order
Criminal case filings
- William Ray Poutre, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense
- Jeremy Day, escape felony conviction
- Eric Brian Leach, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 2), possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less
- Isaiah Romen White, possess controlled substance
- Chenoa Standfast, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less
- Adriena Mari Medina, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense
- Darron Cole Monroe, attempt & conspire felony, interfere with peace officer
- Jennifer Lynn Olson, theft deprive $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, theft deprive under $1,000
- Leland Neil Rohn, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense
- John Thomas Weathers, attempt & conspire felony (times 2)
Criminal disposition
- Kenneth Michael Daniels, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, guilty; possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less 3rd plus offense, guilty
- Maxine Casias, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, guilty; possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less 3rd plus offense, dismissed
- John Cartwright Van Nes, Jr., DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years, guilty; drive without interlock device 1st offense, dismissed; leave scene of accident damage to attended vehicle or property, dismissed; interfere with peace officer, guilty
- Raymond James Ramirez, apply pressure on throat or neck, guilty; domestic battery 1st offense, dismissed
- Jason Jennings, aggravated burglary deadly weapon (times 3), guilty times 3; robbery inflict bodily injury, guilty; burglary (times 4), guilty times 4; wrongful taking or disposing of property venue of indictment $1,000 or more (times 4), guilty times 4; use another's credit card under $1,000, guilty
- Richard Kay Gemar Jr., possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty
- Moises Sanchez, apply pressure on throat or neck, dismissed; domestic battery 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years, interfere with emergency calls
- Fabian Isaac Kami, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), guilty times 2; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, guilty; possess controlled substance plan 3 ounces or less, guilty
- Nancy Elizabeth Frey, possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty; possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, dismissed
- Raymond Shawn Schrantz, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, dismissed; possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less 3rd plus offense, guilty
- Destry Paul Bristow, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense, guilty
- Charles Vincent Dawson, DUI serious bodily injury 1st offense, guilty
- Felicia Dawn Midkiff, attempt & conspire felony, guilty; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty.
