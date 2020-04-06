District court

New civil cases
- John Brian Michael v. Tammy Lynn Michael, divorce no children
- Judy M. Losea v. Thomas C. Losea, divorce no children
- Daniel Ray Shumaker v. Lucinda Marie Harris, divorce no children
- DFS v. Tiffany M. Filakouridis and David R. Stanley, child support parental contribution
- Diane Moran Cole v. Steven Peter Cole, divorce no children
- Shelby R. Johnson v. Joseph Mendez, custody and parental visitation
- Anulla Day v. Blain Prado, custody and parental visitation
- Richard L. Moore and Debbilei Moore v. estate of Grace E. Cochran, estate of George B. Bettes, estate of Kathlyn M. Bettes, heirs unknown and all unknown and unknown claimants, property without mineral rights
- DFS v. Kylee N. Pietrzak and Justin J. Yeager, child support/parental contribution
- Sierra Brooke Potenzieri v. State, civil appeal from circuit
- Ronald Snow v. Archdiocesan Housing Management Services and St. Anthony Manor, civil appeal from circuit
Civil disposition
- Jennifer Ann Means v. Benjamin H. Means, dismissed
- David Hollenbeck v. Keith Patterson, order quieting title
- DFS v. Gloria J. Forbes and Adam M. Huffer,, child support order
- Jamie Allen Dulin v. Jennifer Lynn Dulin, dismissed
- Stephani Dawn Miller v. Terry Odean Miller Jr., order
- Coty Amen to Randall Amen, change of name
- Jill Wright v. Cody Neubauer, order
- Joseph Robert Golkowski v. Leah Ruth Rush, order
- Jessica Renee Graham v. James Tanner Fox, order terminating parental rights
- Daniel Buck Kraft v. Jackie Ann Kraft, dismissed
- Tyler Allen Rinard to Josie Rin Porambo, change of name
- Brooke Lea Dickinson v. Kyle Steinhaus, terminating parental rights
- Bryce C. Norcross v. Stephanie K. Norcross, order to modify
New criminal cases
- Alexander Cochran, sex abuse minor 2nd degree, sex abuse minor 3rd degree
- Jon Alexander Thompson, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years
- Owen Casper Walworth, attempt to commit felony substantial step, conspire to commit felony
- Irene Jewel Watkins, escape felony conviction
- Eliel Lopez, aggravated assault & battery, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, leave scene of accident resulting in injury or death
- Leonard Lawrence Wegner, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less
- Billy Daniel Martin, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less
- Dee Ann Parks, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less
- Domenic Vito Potenzieri, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 2), possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense
Criminal disposition
- Jordan Masai Logan, possess controlled substance, deferred sentence
- Elburn Cory Bailey III, theft under $1000 (times 4), guilty times 4
