District court

New civil cases
- Siara Breanne Olsen v. Nicholas Chase Olsen, divorce no children
- DFS v. Christian K. Cunningham and Keith A. Jensen, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Ryan M. Schroeder, child support/parental contribution
- Codey Ray Harrison v. Alyssa Harrison, judicial separation
- Brandon S. Dickinson v. Krista L. Dickinson, divorce with children
- Raeshaun Beard v. Connor Goodman, personal injury tort
- Derrick Wayne Cude v. Mayomi Rose Cude, divorce no children
- Benjamin H. Means II v. Jennifer Ann Means, divorce no children
- Priscilla Elisa Eitel v. Tyler Christian Eitel, divorce no children
- Paul Riccio v. Jessica Denae Riccio, divorce with children
- Kenneth Wayne Durbin v. Heather Lynn Durbin, divorce no children
- Candace R. Fisher v. Victoria K. Gutshall, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
- City of Casper v. Eugene Shaulis, debt collection
- Jacob Hein v. Ashlie Howell, appeal civil from circuit
- DFS v. Jazmine T. Long and Jason J. Bone, child support/parental contribution
- Mandy Lane Bacon v. Kent Alan Bacon, divorce with children
- Aaron Booth Yancey v. Kelsey Hannah Yancey, divorce with children
- Jordan Graves v. Nathaniel Cwalinski, custody and parental visitation
Civil disposition
- Rose Guadalupe Gonalezgutierrez v. Miguel Angel Luna Sr., dismissed without prejudice
- Darwin Ivan Meza Ortiz v. Nolvia R. Perdomo Mejia, other
- Cap Energy LLC v. Foothills Exploration LLC, judgment
- Tosca Lee Marie Ball Jones and Account Information Management Corporation v. Philip Sheridan Jones II, judgment
- Paul Daviau v. Connie J. Daviau, judgment
- Savannah Christopher v. Justis Christopher, order
- Michael Balanoff v. Tarandeep Kaur and Highend Hotel Group of America LLC, dismissed
- Jonathan Martinez v. Stephanie Martinez, order
- Lesly Dayra Ramirez v. Alonso Ramirez, order
- John Lafferty v. Jason Boatman, Westland Holdings Inc., and Rockford Holdings Inc., dismissed
- Emily Marie Gaylord v. Steven Lee Gaylord, order
- Elizabeth Marie Endres v. Shawn Kelly Gangwish, dismissed
- Sara Ann Knigge v. Lance Roger Knigge, order
New criminal cases
- Tialyssa Jade Armour, theft deprive $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, DUI alcohol and controlled substance combo 1st offense within 10 years, drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, leave scene of accident damage to attended vehicle or property 1st offense
- Garrett Lee McLain, apply pressure on throat or neck (times 2), aggravated assault & battery, interfere with emergency calls, domestic battery 1st offense, interfere with peace officer, stalking misdemeanor
- Siobahn Taggart-Gadd, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense
Criminal disposition
- James Michael Underwood, theft $1,000 or more, guilty
- Tina Rennea Reeves, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense times 2, dismissed times 1; possess controlled substance liquid 3/10 grams or less 3rd plus offense, dismissed
- Raymond Shawn Schrantz, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less 3rd plus offense, guilty
- Kendra Lynn Largent, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 3), guilty times 3; endanger child 1st offense (times 3), guilty times 3; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, guilty
- Brandon Tyler Ensley, sex abuse minor 2nd degree, dismissed; sex abuse minor 3rd degree, guilty
- Erick P. Richardson, escape felony conviction, guilty
- Lori Jean Williams, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, guilty; posess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed
- Donald Jean Picek Jr., apply pressure on throat or neck, guilty
- Michael Joseph Lantz, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, dismissed
- Connie Lee Buck, stalking felony within 5 years of prior conviction times 3, guilty times 1, dismissed times 2; identity theft under $1,000
- Edward Charles Fields, manufacture or deliver controlled substance, possess controlled substance, dismissed; possess controlled substance cocaine/crack 5/10 gram or less, dismissed; possess controlled substance pill or capsule 3 grams or less (times 2), dismissed times 2; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, dismissed
- Jeremiah B. Brunsvold, conspire to commit felony, wrongful taking or disposing of property venue of indictment $1,000 or more, dismissed; unauthorized use of vehicle, dismissed
- Larry Lee McDaniel, cause bodily injury to peace officer (times 2), dismissed times 1
- Corey Allen Ray, burglary, guilty
- Leslie Brooke Leach, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, guilty
- Donald Allen Whitmore, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, guilty; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, dismissed
- Lucas Anthony Sanchez, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, dismissed; robbery threaten, kidnap inflict bodily injury terrorize released, dismissed; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less
- Crystal Dresser, aggravated assault & battery on corrections or detention officer intentionally propel dangerous substance; DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving 1st offense within 10 years, unlawful contact rude, insolent or angry touches without bodily injury, dismissed; interfere with peace officer, dismissed
- Keegan Charles Marshall, burglary, conspire to commit felony, dismissed
- Billy Daniel Martin, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, dismissed
- Andrea Katherine Hendryx, manufacture or deliver controlled substance, possess controlled substance, dismissed
- Crystal Belanger, obtain property by false pretenses $1,000 or more, deferred sentence
- Wesley Adam Dabbs, possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty; drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, dismissed
- Charles Goldner Landrum, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense, guilty
- Yonathan Bernardino Islas, attempt & conspire felony (times 3), dismissed times 1; possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, dismissed.
