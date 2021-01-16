District prepares to mothball Arvada school

SHERIDAN (WNE) — In its meeting Wednesday evening, Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees approved beginning the process to pursue mothballing Arvada Elementary School.

The unanimous approval allows SCSD3 administration to begin the process of mothballing the school, which essentially means allowing more time to make permanent decisions on what to do with the building.

“Mothballing allows us to stay in limbo,” SCSD3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui said. “It would allow us to keep some kind of funding for the maintenance and service of the building, but you do have a window of three years before you have to request it again.”

Mothballing is an option in which school facilities would remain open for community needs even though a school year with teachers and students would not occur. Discussions started in spring 2020, when Arvada school had only six students enrolled and no guarantee of more attending from the area.

Due to COVID-19, the Arvada school has no students this year; the family whose children would have attended that school opted to homeschool this year.

“Theoretically we need to have this happen so we can get the funding for that maintenance,” SCSD3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui said.

The facility’s lack of use is technically on the books already this year, Auzqui said, as the average daily membership, or number of students enrolled in a school, equalled zero. The ADM is partially used as a funding tool for a school district.

