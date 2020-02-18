Domestic violence Wyoming resource guide

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there may be resources in your community to help. This list of resources across Wyoming is courtesy of the Wyoming Attorney General Victim Services Division, and can be found on the Victim Services Division's website as well.
ALBANY COUNTY
SAFE Project - DVSA Program
Faryn Babbitt, Director
PO Box 665, 319 S. Lincoln Street
Laramie, WY 82073
Phone: 307-742-7273
Crisis Line: 307-745-3556
Fax: 307-745-4510
E-mail: director@safeproject.org
Website: http://www.safeproject.org/
County Attorney's Office - V/W Program
Fawn Johnson, Program Coordinator
410 Grand Ave, Suite 105
Laramie, WY 82070
Phone: 307-721-1847
Fax: 307-721-1844
E-mail: fjohnson@co.albany.wy.us
Ivinson Memorial Hospital - SANE Program
Michela Telford, RN, SANE Coordinator
255 N. 30th St.
Laramie, WY 82070
Phone: 307-755-4417
E-mail: mtelford@ivinsonhospital.org
BIG HORN COUNTY
C.A.R.E.S.- DVSA & V/W Program
Leslie Hoffman, Director
Basin Office:
PO Box 288, 420 West “C” St.
Basin, WY 82410
Phone: 307-568-3334
Toll Free Crisis Line: 888-372-3334
Crisis Line: 307-568-3334
Fax: (call first) 307-568-3377
E-mail: caresbasin1@gmail.com
Lovell Office:
355 E. 5th St., Lovell, WY 82431
Phone: 307-548-2330
Fax: 307-548-7291
E-mail: caresbasin3@gmail.com
CAMPBELL COUNTY
Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation - DVSA Program
Margie McWilliams, Director
PO Box 3110, 910 E. 3rd St., Ste I.
Gillette, WY 82717
Phone: 307-686-8071
Crisis Line: 307-686-8070
Fax: 307-686-8076
E-mail: garfdirector@vcn.com
Website: www.garf.vcn.com
Gillette Police Department - V/W Program
Ashley Nelson, Victim Services Coordinator
P.O. Box 518, 201 E. 5th St.
Gillette, WY 82717
Phone: (307) 686-5252
Fax: (307) 686-0396
E-mail: ashleyr@gillettewy.gov
Visitation and Advocacy Center for the 6th Judicial District Court of Wyoming
Pam Hyde, Director
300 South Carey Avenue
Gillette, WY 82716
Phone: 307-687-9440
Fax: 307-682-1175
E-mail: pam.hyde@gillettevac.com
CARBON COUNTY
Citizens Organized to See Violence End - DVSA Program
Jennifer Evans, Director
PO Box 713, 415 West Buffalo Street
Rawlins, WY 82301
Phone: 307-324-7071
Fax: 307-324-7075
E-mail: cove711@yahoo.com
Website: www.carboncountycove.com
Carbon County Sheriff's Office - V/W Program
Loretta Hansen, V/W Coordinator
P.O. Box 190, 415 West Pine Street
Rawlins, WY 82301
Phone: 307-328-7713
Dispatch: 307-324-2776
Fax: 307-328-2782
E-mail: lorettahansen@carbonwy.com
Website: www.carbonwy.com
Rawlins Police Department - V/W Program
Julie Hahn, V/A Coordinator
P.O. Box 953
Rawlins, WY 82301
Phone: 307-328-4530
Fax: 307-328-4588
E-mail: jhahn@rawlins-wyoming.com
CONVERSE COUNTY
Converse HOPE Center - DVSA Program
Douglas Office:
Amy Needham, Director
126 N. 5th St.
Douglas, WY 82633
Phone: 307-358-6148
Crisis Line: 307-358-4800
Fax: 307-358-1911
E-mail: amy@conversehope.org
Glenrock Office:
506 W. Birch Ste. 10 Glenrock, WY 82637
Phone: 307-436-5410
CROOK COUNTY
Crook County Family Violence & Sexual Assault Services - DVSA Program
Sandy Stevens, Director
PO Box 128, 315 Main St.
Sundance, WY 82729
Phone: 307-283-2415
Crisis Line: 307-283-2415
Fax: 307-283-2455
E-mail: ccfvdirector@gmail.com
County Attorney’s Office - V/W Program
Dave Osborne, V/W Coordinator
PO Box 397, 309 Cleveland St.
Sundance, WY 82729
Phone: 307-283-1090
Fax: 307-283-1091
E-mail: daveO@crookcounty.wy.gov
FREMONT COUNTY
Fremont Alliance - DVSA Program
Sydney Allred, Director
PO Box 1127, 510 E. Washington
Riverton, WY 82501
Phone: 307-856-0942
Crisis Line: 307-856-4734
Fax: 307-856-0945
E-mail: director@fcafvo.org
County Attorney's Office - V/W Program
Riverton Office:
Tiffany Shroyer, V/W Coordinator
1160 Major Ave.
Riverton, WY 82501
Phone: 307-857-3653
Fax: 307-857-3652
Lander Office:
Darlene Lopez, V/W Specialist
450 N. 2nd, Room 170
Lander, WY 82520
Phone: 307-332-1162
Fax: 307-332-1029
E-mail: vance.white@fremontcountywy.gov
Riverton Police Department - V/W Program
Cindy Gustin, V/W Coordinator
816 N. Federal
Riverton, WY 82501
Phone: 307-857-7672
Fax: 307-856-0759
E-mail: cgustin@rivertonwy.gov
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office - V/W Program
Yvonne Snider, V/W Coordinator
1160 Major Ave; Suite 200
Riverton, Wyoming 82501
Phone: 307-857-3618
GOSHEN COUNTY
Goshen County Task Force - DVSA Program
Diona Savoy-McDaniels, Director
PO Box 561, 1933 Main
Torrington, WY 82240
Main Phone and Crisis Line: 307-532-2118
Downtown Phone: 307-532-5050
Fax: (call first) 307-532-3136
E-mail: gctaskforce@yahoo.com
Goshen County Victim Assistance - V/W Program
Donna Duncan, V/W Coordinator
2125 East A St.
Torrington, WY 82240
Phone: 307-532-4428
Fax: 307-532-2239
E-mail: dduncan@GoshenCounty.org
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY
H.O.P.E. Agency - DVSA Program
Daisy Torres, Director
426 Big Horn St.
Thermopolis, WY 82443
Phone: 307-864-4673
Crisis Line: 307-864-4673
Fax: 307-864-2132
E-mail: hopeagency@rtconnect.net
County Attorney’s Office - V/W Program
Ranae Baldes, V/W Coordinator
415 Arapahoe Street
Thermopolis, WY 82443
Phone: 307-864-2004
Fax: 307-864-2005
E-mail: rbaldes@hscounty.com
JOHNSON COUNTY
Family Crisis Center - DVSA Program
Dawn Branaman, Director
PO Box 1001, 255 E. Fetterman
Buffalo, WY 82834
Phone: 307-684-2233
Fax: 307-684-0878
E-mail: dawnbranaman@jcfcc.org
Website: www.jcfcc.org
County Attorney’s Office - V/W Program
Tonjua French, V/W Coordinator
620 W. Fetterman St.
Buffalo, WY 82834
Phone: 307-684-5528
Cell Phone: 307-217-0223
Fax: 307-684-5596
E-mail: tonjua@johnsoncowy.us
Compass Center for Families - CASA Program
Susan Carr, Executive Director
224 North Main
Buffalo, WY 82834
Phone: 307-684-2446
E-mail: director@compass4families.org
LARAMIE COUNTY
Safehouse Services, Inc.- DVSA Program
Carla Thurin, Director
PO Box 1885, 714 W. Fox Farm Rd.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Phone: 307-634-4220
Crisis Line: 307-637-7233
Fax: 307-634-8657
E-mail: help@wyomingsafehouse.org
Website: www.wyomingsafehouse.org
Cheyenne Police Department - V/W Program
Leslie Burch, V/W Coordinator
Cheyenne Public Safety Center
Cheyenne Police Department Victim Assistance
415 W. 18th Street, 2nd Floor
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Phone: 307-637-6507
Fax: 307-637-6526
E-mail: lburch@cheyennepd.org
1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office - V/W Program
Mellissa Walls, V/W Coordinator
310 W. 19th St., Suite 200
Cheyenne, WY 82002
Phone: 307-633-4361
Fax: 307-633-4369
Email: mellissa@da.co.laramie.wy.us
Laramie County Sheriff's Office - V/W Program
Dory Clark, V/W Coordinator
1910 Pioneer
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Phone: 307-633-4756
Fax: 307-633-4723
E-mail: dclark@laramiecounty.com
Laramie County CASA
Carol Tullio, Director
1616 E. 19th St., Suite #4
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Phone: 307-222-1902
E-mail: ctullio@casalc.org
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center - SANE Program
Leslie Hanson, Director
214 W 23rd. St
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Phone ER: 307-633-7670
Phone SANE: 307-633-7610
Fax: 307-322-4797
Safe Harbor - Child Advocacy Center
Lynn Huylar, Director
2712 Thomes Ave.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Phone: 307-632-1708
Fax: 307-632-1709
E-mail: safeharbor6@juno.com
Website: safeharborchildrenscenter.org
Wyoming Board of Parole - Victim Services Program
Andrea Valdez, Coordinator
3120 Old Faithful Road, Suite 300
Cheyenne, WY 82002
Phone: (307) 777-5390
Fax: (307) 777-5386
E-mail: andrea.valdez@wyo.gov
Equal Justice Wyoming
Angie Dorsch, Executive Director
2300 Capitol Ave., 1st Floor
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002
Phone: 307-777-8383
E-mail: adorsch@courts.state.wy.us
Website: www.equaljustice.wy.us
LINCOLN COUNTY
Turning Point - DVSA Program
Kiley Taggert, Director
PO Box 64, 1809 Holland Drive
Kemmerer, WY 83101
Kemmerer Office:
Phone: 307-877-6834
Crisis Line: 307-877-9209
Fax: 307-877-4602
E-mail: thepoint@hamsfork.net
Afton Office:
Phone: 307-885-9072
Crisis Line: 307-885-9491
Fax: 307-885-0754
E-mail: tpshc@silverstar.com
County Attorney’s Office - V/W Program
Judi Nield, V/W Coordinator
421 Jefferson, Suite 201
Afton, WY 83110
Phone: 307-885-0164
Fax: 307-885-0163
E-mail: jnield@lcwy.org
NATRONA COUNTY
Self Help Center - DVSA Program
Jennifer Dyer, Executive Director
PO Box 126, 740 Luker Ln.
Evansville, WY 82609
Phone: 307-235-2814
Crisis Line: 307-235-2814
Fax: 307-472-4307
Shelter: 307-265-3059
E-mail: jdyer@shccasper.com
Casper Police Department - V/W Program
Leslie Fritzler
Victim Services Coordinator
Casper Police Department
201 N David St
Casper, Wy 82601
307.235.8347
Natrona County Sheriff's Office Victim Services Response Unit - V/W Program
Dalene Asmus, V/W Coordinator
201 N. David, 2nd Floor
Casper, WY 82601
Phone: 307-235-9282
Fax: 307-235-9252
E-mail: dasmus@natronacounty-wy.gov
7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office - V/W Program
Shelly Hytrek, Program Coordinator
201 N. David, 4th Floor
Casper, WY 82601
Phone: 307-235-9335
Fax: 307-235-9256
E-mail: shelly.hytrek2@wyo.gov
CASA of Natrona County
Chandra Ortiz, Director
350 Big Horn Rd.
Casper, WY 82601
Phone: 307-237-0889
Fax: 307-234-2779
E-mail: chandra@casanc.net
Children's Advocacy Project - Child Advocacy Center
Stacy Nelson, Director
350 North Ash Street
Casper, WY 82601
Phone: 307-232-0159
Fax: 307-232-0163
NIOBRARA COUNTY
Helpmate Crisis Center and Victim Assistance Program - DVSA & V/W Program
Sabrina Kruse, Director
PO Box 89, 302 S. Main
Lusk, WY 82225
Phone: 307-334-3416
Crisis Line: 307-334-2608
Fax: 307-334-5516
E-mail: smkruse@luskhelpmate.org
Josette Fitzwater, V/W Coordinator
E-mail: jfitzwater@luskhelpmate.org
PARK COUNTY
Crisis Intervention Services - DVSA Program
Lisa Peterman, Director
Cody Office:
PO Box 1324, 1220 13th Street
Cody, WY 82414
Phone: 307-587-3545
Toll Free Crisis Line: 877-864-9688
Fax: 307-587-4353
E-mail: lmpeterman@q.com
Website: www.cispark.org
Powell Office:
335 N. Gilbert, Powell WY 82435
Phone: 307-754-7959
County Attorney’s Office - V/W Program
Darlene Reed, V/W Coordinator
Cody Office:
1002 Sheridan Ave.
Cody, WY 82414
Phone: 307-527-8660 or 527-8665
Fax: 307-527-8668
E-mail: dreed@parkcounty.us
Powell Office:
David Sauceda, V/W Coordinator
109 W. 14th
Powell, WY 82435
Phone: 307-754-8665
Fax: 307-754-8866
Email: dsauceda@parkcounty.us
Park County CASA, 5th Judicial District
Megan Klym, Executive Director
1388 Rumsey Ave.
Mailing: 1108 14th St. #420
Cody, WY 82414
Phone: 307-587-4361
Fax: 307-586-3769
E-mail: execdir@achildsvoicewy.org
PLATTE COUNTY
Project SAFE - DVSA & V/W Program
Samantha Twiford, Director
PO Box 8, 1207 9th Street,
Wheatland, WY 82201
Phone: 307-322-4794
Fax: 307-322-4797
E-mail: stwiford@projectsafe-wyo.org
Website: www.projectsafewyo.com
SHERIDAN COUNTY
Advocacy & Resource Center - DVSA & V/W Program
Yvonne Swanson, Director
PO Box 581, 136 Coffeen
Sheridan, WY 82801
Phone: 307-672-7471
Crisis Line: 307-672-3222
Fax: 307-672-5259
E-mail: yvonne@arcsheridan.org
Website: www.archsheridan.org
Compass Center for Families - CASA Program
Susan Carr, Executive Director
P.O. Box 6022, 1981 Double Eagle Dr. Ste. B
Sheridan, WY 82801
Phone: 307-675-2272
Fax: 307-675-2273
E-mail: director@compass4families.org
Website: http://compass4families.org/
SUBLETTE COUNTY
SAFV Task Force - DVSA Program
Robin Clover, Director
PO Box 1236, 253 N. Sublette
Pinedale, WY 82941
Pinedale Phone: 307-367-6305
Big Piney Phone: 307-276-3975
Toll Free Crisis Line: 888-301-4435
Fax: 307-367-9808
E-mail: cloversafv@vcn.com
County Attorney's Office - V/W Program
Maria Biggs, V/W Coordinator
Justice Building, 17 S. Fremont St.
P.O. Box 1010
Pinedale, WY 82941
Phone: 307-367-2300
Fax: 307-367-2025
E-mail: maria.biggs@sublettewyo.com
SWEETWATER COUNTY
The Center for Families & Children, CFC - DVSA Program
Taneesa Congdon, Director
Rock Springs Office:
2620 Commercial Way Suite 5/ PO Box 1667
Rock Springs, WY 82901 / 82902
Phone: 307-382-3124
Crisis Line: 307-352-1030
Fax: 307-362-3627
E-mail: fjcc@ywcasweetwater.org
Green River Office:
6 N. 1st E, Green River, WY 82935
Phone: 307-872-3250
County Attorney’s Office - V/W Program
Green River Office:
Sandy Lake, V/W Coordinator
80 W. Flaming Gorge Way, Ste 21
Green River, WY 82935
Phone: 307-872-3839
Fax: 307-872-3990
E-mail: lakes@sweet.wy.us
Rock Springs Office:
Kathy Parker, V/W Coordinator
731 'C' St.
Rock Springs, WY 82901
Phone: 307-922-5264
Fax: 307-872-3295
E-mail: parkerk@sweet.wy.us
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County - SANE Program
Tiffany Uranker, Coordinator
1200 College Dr.
Rock Springs, WY 82901
Phone: 307-362-3711
E-mail: turanker@sweetwatermemorial.com
TETON COUNTY
Community Safety Network - DVSA Program
Andy Cavallero, Director
PO Box 1328, 650 E. Hall
Jackson, WY 83001
Phone: 307-733-3711
Crisis Line: 307-733-7233
Fax: 307-733-3772
E-mail: andy@csnjh.org
Teton County Victim Assistance - V/W Program
Tracey Trefren, V/W Coordinator
185 S. Willow St.
P.O. Box 1687
Jackson, WY 83002
Phone: 307-732-8482
Fax: 307-734-1087
E-mail: ttrefren@jacksonwy.gov
Hirschfield Center for Children - Child Advocacy Center
Chris Moll, Executive Director
510 S. Cache
PO Box 2631
Jackson, WY 83001
Phone: 307-733-7946
Fax: 307-733-3417
E-mail: cmoll@tyfs.org
UINTA COUNTY
Sexual Assault & Family Violence Task Force, Inc. - DVSA Program
Angie Fessler, Director
Evanston Office:
350 City View Drive, Ste 203
Evanston, WY 82930
Phone: 307-789-3628
Fax: 307-789-6978
Website: www.safv-uinta.com
Lyman Office:
100 E. Sage
Lyman, WY 82937
Phone/Fax: 307-787-6899
Toll Free Crisis Line: 800-997-9026
Uinta County Sheriff's Office - V/W Program
Leisa Reiter, V/W Coordinator
77 County Road 109
Evanston, WY 82930
Phone: (307) 783-1037
Fax: (307) 783-1028
E-mail: lereiter@uintacounty.com
Evanston Police Department – V/W Program
Vanessa Weekly, V/W Coordinator
1148 Front St.
Evanston, WY 82930
Phone: (307) 783-6406
Fax: (307) 783-6440
E-mail: vweekly@evanston-wy.gov
WASHAKIE COUNTY
Crisis Prevention and Response Center - DVSA Program
Karina Pacheco, Director
PO Box 494, 101 North 19th
Worland, WY 82401
Phone: 307-347-4992
Crisis Line: 307-347-4991
Fax: (call first) 307-347-4992
E-mail: cprc@rtconnect.net
County Attorney’s Office - V/W Program
Sherri Meeks, V/W Coordinator
1001 Big Horn Ave., Suite 104
Worland, WY 82401
Phone: 307-347-2123
Fax: 307-347-6194
E-mail: advocate@washakiecounty.net
WESTON COUNTY
Foundation of Caring, Understanding & Services - DVSA Program
Stacie Moberly-Hoxie, Director
P.O. Box 991, 204 W. Main
Newcastle, WY 82701
Phone: 307-746-2748
Crisis Line: 307-746-3630
Fax: 307-746-4940
E-mail: focusdir@rtconnect.net
Website: www.focuswy.org
WIND RIVER RESERVATION
Red Paint Alliance - DVSA Program
Erin Duran, Co-Director
Suzanna Tillman, Co-Director
14567 US HWY 287, Unit 1
PO Box 602
Fort Washakie, WY 82514
Phone: 307-335-1381
Crisis Line: 307-349-9813
Fax: 307-335-1380
E-mail: info@wrredpaint.com
OTHER (Not funded by DVS):
Memorial Hospital of Converse County - SANE Program
Shelly Caskey, RN, SANE Coordinator
111 South 5th Street, P.O. Box 1450
Douglas, WY 82633
Phone: 307-358-2122 ext 1665
Fax: 307-358-2706
Email: scaskey@mhccwyo.org
FBI - V/W Program
Rita Gatlin, V/W Coordinator
P.O. Box 990
Lander, WY 82520
Phone: 307-335-7559
Cell: 307-851-3803
Fax: 307-335-2727
E-mail: rdgatlin@fbi.gov
FBI - V/W Program
Terri Nave, Victim Specialist
P.O. Box 990
Lander, WY 82520
Phone: 307-335-2716
Cell: 307-851-4452
Fax: 307-335-2727
E-mail: tnave@fbi.gov
F.E. Warren Air Force Base - Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office
Jill Randall, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator
5805 Randall Ave., Bldg. 242
F.E. Warren AFB, WY 82005
Phone: 307-773-3843
E-mail: jill.randall@us.af.mil
St. John’s Medical Center - SANE Program
Karen Petrozella, RN, SANE Coordinator
PO Box 428
Jackson, WY 83001
Phone: 307-739-7255 (Office)
E-mail: kpetrozella@tetonhospital.org
U.S. Attorney's Office - V/W Program
Vicki Powell, Victim Witness Specialist
P.O. Box 668
Cheyenne, WY 82003
Phone: 307-772-2124
Toll Free: 1-800-836-5801
E-mail: Vicki.Powell@usdoj.gov
U.S. Attorney’s Office - V/W Program
Tammy James, Victim Witness Specialist
P. O. Box 22211
Casper, WY 82602-5010
Phone: (307) 261-5434
Toll Free: 1-800-809-7066
E-mail: Tammy.Hamre@usdoj.gov
Wind River Reservation
Michelle Farr, BIA, Victim Specialist
P.O. Box 1086
Fort Washakie, WY 82514
Phone: 307-332-3112
Fax: 307-332-2928
E-mail: michelle.farr@bia.gov