Domestic violence Wyoming resource guide

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there may be resources in your community to help. This list of resources across Wyoming is courtesy of the Wyoming Attorney General Victim Services Division, and can be found on the Victim Services Division's website as well. 

ALBANY COUNTY

SAFE Project - DVSA Program

Faryn Babbitt, Director

PO Box 665, 319 S. Lincoln Street

Laramie, WY 82073

Phone: 307-742-7273

Crisis Line: 307-745-3556

Fax: 307-745-4510

E-mail: director@safeproject.org

Website: http://www.safeproject.org/

County Attorney's Office - V/W Program

Fawn Johnson, Program Coordinator

410 Grand Ave, Suite 105

Laramie, WY 82070

Phone: 307-721-1847

Fax: 307-721-1844

E-mail: fjohnson@co.albany.wy.us

Ivinson Memorial Hospital - SANE Program

Michela Telford, RN, SANE Coordinator

255 N. 30th St.

Laramie, WY 82070

Phone: 307-755-4417

E-mail: mtelford@ivinsonhospital.org

BIG HORN COUNTY

C.A.R.E.S.- DVSA & V/W Program

Leslie Hoffman, Director

Basin Office:

PO Box 288, 420 West “C” St.

Basin, WY 82410

Phone: 307-568-3334

Toll Free Crisis Line: 888-372-3334

Crisis Line: 307-568-3334

Fax: (call first) 307-568-3377

E-mail: caresbasin1@gmail.com

Lovell Office:

355 E. 5th St., Lovell, WY 82431

Phone: 307-548-2330

Fax: 307-548-7291

E-mail: caresbasin3@gmail.com

CAMPBELL COUNTY

Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation - DVSA Program

Margie McWilliams, Director

PO Box 3110, 910 E. 3rd St., Ste I.

Gillette, WY 82717

Phone: 307-686-8071

Crisis Line: 307-686-8070

Fax: 307-686-8076

E-mail: garfdirector@vcn.com

Website: www.garf.vcn.com

Gillette Police Department - V/W Program

Ashley Nelson, Victim Services Coordinator

P.O. Box 518, 201 E. 5th St.

Gillette, WY 82717

Phone: (307) 686-5252

Fax: (307) 686-0396

E-mail: ashleyr@gillettewy.gov

Visitation and Advocacy Center for the 6th Judicial District Court of Wyoming

Pam Hyde, Director

300 South Carey Avenue

Gillette, WY 82716

Phone: 307-687-9440

Fax: 307-682-1175

E-mail: pam.hyde@gillettevac.com

CARBON COUNTY

Citizens Organized to See Violence End - DVSA Program

Jennifer Evans, Director

PO Box 713, 415 West Buffalo Street

Rawlins, WY 82301

Phone: 307-324-7071

Fax: 307-324-7075

E-mail: cove711@yahoo.com

Website: www.carboncountycove.com

Carbon County Sheriff's Office - V/W Program

Loretta Hansen, V/W Coordinator

P.O. Box 190, 415 West Pine Street

Rawlins, WY 82301

Phone: 307-328-7713

Dispatch: 307-324-2776

Fax: 307-328-2782

E-mail: lorettahansen@carbonwy.com

Website: www.carbonwy.com

Rawlins Police Department - V/W Program

Julie Hahn, V/A Coordinator

P.O. Box 953

Rawlins, WY 82301

Phone: 307-328-4530

Fax: 307-328-4588

E-mail: jhahn@rawlins-wyoming.com

CONVERSE COUNTY

Converse HOPE Center - DVSA Program

Douglas Office:

Amy Needham, Director

126 N. 5th St.

Douglas, WY 82633

Phone: 307-358-6148

Crisis Line: 307-358-4800

Fax: 307-358-1911

E-mail: amy@conversehope.org

Glenrock Office:

506 W. Birch Ste. 10 Glenrock, WY 82637

Phone: 307-436-5410

CROOK COUNTY

Crook County Family Violence & Sexual Assault Services - DVSA Program

Sandy Stevens, Director

PO Box 128, 315 Main St.

Sundance, WY 82729

Phone: 307-283-2415

Crisis Line: 307-283-2415

Fax: 307-283-2455

E-mail: ccfvdirector@gmail.com

County Attorney’s Office - V/W Program

Dave Osborne, V/W Coordinator

PO Box 397, 309 Cleveland St.

Sundance, WY 82729

Phone: 307-283-1090

Fax: 307-283-1091

E-mail: daveO@crookcounty.wy.gov

FREMONT COUNTY

Fremont Alliance - DVSA Program

Sydney Allred, Director

PO Box 1127, 510 E. Washington

Riverton, WY 82501

Phone: 307-856-0942

Crisis Line: 307-856-4734

Fax: 307-856-0945

E-mail: director@fcafvo.org

County Attorney's Office - V/W Program

Riverton Office:

Tiffany Shroyer, V/W Coordinator

1160 Major Ave.

Riverton, WY 82501

Phone: 307-857-3653

Fax: 307-857-3652

E-mail: tiffany.shroyer@fremontcountywy.gov

Lander Office:

Darlene Lopez, V/W Specialist

450 N. 2nd, Room 170

Lander, WY 82520

Phone: 307-332-1162

Fax: 307-332-1029

E-mail: vance.white@fremontcountywy.gov

Riverton Police Department - V/W Program

Cindy Gustin, V/W Coordinator

816 N. Federal

Riverton, WY 82501

Phone: 307-857-7672

Fax: 307-856-0759

E-mail: cgustin@rivertonwy.gov

pbuoy@rivertonwy.gov

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office - V/W Program

Yvonne Snider, V/W Coordinator

1160 Major Ave; Suite 200

Riverton, Wyoming 82501

Phone: 307-857-3618

E-mail: yvonne.snider@fremontcountywy.gov

GOSHEN COUNTY

Goshen County Task Force - DVSA Program

Diona Savoy-McDaniels, Director

PO Box 561, 1933 Main

Torrington, WY 82240

Main Phone and Crisis Line: 307-532-2118

Downtown Phone: 307-532-5050

Fax: (call first) 307-532-3136

E-mail: gctaskforce@yahoo.com

Goshen County Victim Assistance - V/W Program

Donna Duncan, V/W Coordinator

2125 East A St.

Torrington, WY 82240

Phone: 307-532-4428

Fax: 307-532-2239

E-mail: dduncan@GoshenCounty.org

HOT SPRINGS COUNTY

H.O.P.E. Agency - DVSA Program

Daisy Torres, Director

426 Big Horn St.

Thermopolis, WY 82443

Phone: 307-864-4673

Crisis Line: 307-864-4673

Fax: 307-864-2132

E-mail: hopeagency@rtconnect.net

County Attorney’s Office - V/W Program

Ranae Baldes, V/W Coordinator

415 Arapahoe Street

Thermopolis, WY 82443

Phone: 307-864-2004

Fax: 307-864-2005

E-mail: rbaldes@hscounty.com

JOHNSON COUNTY

Family Crisis Center - DVSA Program

Dawn Branaman, Director

PO Box 1001, 255 E. Fetterman

Buffalo, WY 82834

Phone: 307-684-2233

Fax: 307-684-0878

E-mail: dawnbranaman@jcfcc.org

Website: www.jcfcc.org

County Attorney’s Office - V/W Program

Tonjua French, V/W Coordinator

620 W. Fetterman St.

Buffalo, WY 82834

Phone: 307-684-5528

Cell Phone: 307-217-0223

Fax: 307-684-5596

E-mail: tonjua@johnsoncowy.us

Compass Center for Families - CASA Program

Susan Carr, Executive Director

224 North Main

Buffalo, WY 82834

Phone: 307-684-2446

E-mail: director@compass4families.org

LARAMIE COUNTY

Safehouse Services, Inc.- DVSA Program

Carla Thurin, Director

PO Box 1885, 714 W. Fox Farm Rd.

Cheyenne, WY 82001

Phone: 307-634-4220

Crisis Line: 307-637-7233

Fax: 307-634-8657

E-mail: help@wyomingsafehouse.org

Website: www.wyomingsafehouse.org

Cheyenne Police Department - V/W Program

Leslie Burch, V/W Coordinator

Cheyenne Public Safety Center

Cheyenne Police Department Victim Assistance

415 W. 18th Street, 2nd Floor

Cheyenne, WY 82001

Phone: 307-637-6507

Fax: 307-637-6526

E-mail: lburch@cheyennepd.org

1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office - V/W Program

Mellissa Walls, V/W Coordinator

310 W. 19th St., Suite 200

Cheyenne, WY 82002

Phone: 307-633-4361

Fax: 307-633-4369

Email: mellissa@da.co.laramie.wy.us

Laramie County Sheriff's Office - V/W Program

Dory Clark, V/W Coordinator

1910 Pioneer

Cheyenne, WY 82001

Phone: 307-633-4756

Fax: 307-633-4723

E-mail: dclark@laramiecounty.com

Laramie County CASA

Carol Tullio, Director

1616 E. 19th St., Suite #4

Cheyenne, WY 82001

Phone: 307-222-1902

E-mail: ctullio@casalc.org

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center - SANE Program

Leslie Hanson, Director

214 W 23rd. St

Cheyenne, WY 82001

Phone ER: 307-633-7670

Phone SANE: 307-633-7610

Fax: 307-322-4797

Safe Harbor - Child Advocacy Center

Lynn Huylar, Director

2712 Thomes Ave.

Cheyenne, WY 82001

Phone: 307-632-1708

Fax: 307-632-1709

E-mail: safeharbor6@juno.com

Website: safeharborchildrenscenter.org

Wyoming Board of Parole - Victim Services Program

Andrea Valdez, Coordinator

3120 Old Faithful Road, Suite 300

Cheyenne, WY 82002

Phone: (307) 777-5390

Fax: (307) 777-5386

E-mail: andrea.valdez@wyo.gov

Website: https://sites.google.com/a/wyo.gov/bop/victim-services

Equal Justice Wyoming

Angie Dorsch, Executive Director

2300 Capitol Ave., 1st Floor

Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002

Phone: 307-777-8383

E-mail: adorsch@courts.state.wy.us

Website: www.equaljustice.wy.us

LINCOLN COUNTY

Turning Point - DVSA Program

Kiley Taggert, Director

PO Box 64, 1809 Holland Drive

Kemmerer, WY 83101

Kemmerer Office:

Phone: 307-877-6834

Crisis Line: 307-877-9209

Fax: 307-877-4602

E-mail: thepoint@hamsfork.net

Afton Office:

Phone: 307-885-9072

Crisis Line: 307-885-9491

Fax: 307-885-0754

E-mail: tpshc@silverstar.com

County Attorney’s Office - V/W Program

Judi Nield, V/W Coordinator

421 Jefferson, Suite 201

Afton, WY 83110

Phone: 307-885-0164

Fax: 307-885-0163

E-mail: jnield@lcwy.org

NATRONA COUNTY

Self Help Center - DVSA Program

Jennifer Dyer, Executive Director

PO Box 126, 740 Luker Ln.

Evansville, WY 82609

Phone: 307-235-2814

Crisis Line: 307-235-2814

Fax: 307-472-4307

Shelter: 307-265-3059

E-mail: jdyer@shccasper.com

Casper Police Department - V/W Program

Leslie Fritzler

Victim Services Coordinator

Casper Police Department

201 N David St

Casper, Wy 82601

307.235.8347

lfritzler@cityofcasperwy.com

Natrona County Sheriff's Office Victim Services Response Unit - V/W Program

Dalene Asmus, V/W Coordinator

201 N. David, 2nd Floor

Casper, WY 82601

Phone: 307-235-9282

Fax: 307-235-9252

E-mail: dasmus@natronacounty-wy.gov

7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office - V/W Program

Shelly Hytrek, Program Coordinator

201 N. David, 4th Floor

Casper, WY 82601

Phone: 307-235-9335

Fax: 307-235-9256

E-mail: shelly.hytrek2@wyo.gov

CASA of Natrona County

Chandra Ortiz, Director

350 Big Horn Rd.

Casper, WY 82601

Phone: 307-237-0889

Fax: 307-234-2779

E-mail: chandra@casanc.net

Children's Advocacy Project - Child Advocacy Center

Stacy Nelson, Director

350 North Ash Street

Casper, WY 82601

Phone: 307-232-0159

Fax: 307-232-0163

E-mail: stacy@childrensadvocacyproject.org

NIOBRARA COUNTY

Helpmate Crisis Center and Victim Assistance Program - DVSA & V/W Program

Sabrina Kruse, Director

PO Box 89, 302 S. Main

Lusk, WY 82225

Phone: 307-334-3416

Crisis Line: 307-334-2608

Fax: 307-334-5516

E-mail: smkruse@luskhelpmate.org

Josette Fitzwater, V/W Coordinator

E-mail: jfitzwater@luskhelpmate.org

PARK COUNTY

Crisis Intervention Services - DVSA Program

Lisa Peterman, Director

Cody Office:

PO Box 1324, 1220 13th Street

Cody, WY 82414

Phone: 307-587-3545

Toll Free Crisis Line: 877-864-9688

Fax: 307-587-4353

E-mail: lmpeterman@q.com

Website: www.cispark.org

Powell Office:

335 N. Gilbert, Powell WY 82435

Phone: 307-754-7959

County Attorney’s Office - V/W Program

Darlene Reed, V/W Coordinator

Cody Office:

1002 Sheridan Ave.

Cody, WY 82414

Phone: 307-527-8660 or 527-8665

Fax: 307-527-8668

E-mail: dreed@parkcounty.us

Powell Office:

David Sauceda, V/W Coordinator

109 W. 14th

Powell, WY 82435

Phone: 307-754-8665

Fax: 307-754-8866

Email: dsauceda@parkcounty.us

Park County CASA, 5th Judicial District

Megan Klym, Executive Director

1388 Rumsey Ave.

Mailing: 1108 14th St. #420

Cody, WY 82414

Phone: 307-587-4361

Fax: 307-586-3769

E-mail: execdir@achildsvoicewy.org

PLATTE COUNTY

Project SAFE - DVSA & V/W Program

Samantha Twiford, Director

PO Box 8, 1207 9th Street,

Wheatland, WY 82201

Phone: 307-322-4794

Fax: 307-322-4797

E-mail: stwiford@projectsafe-wyo.org

Website: www.projectsafewyo.com

SHERIDAN COUNTY

Advocacy & Resource Center - DVSA & V/W Program

Yvonne Swanson, Director

PO Box 581, 136 Coffeen

Sheridan, WY 82801

Phone: 307-672-7471

Crisis Line: 307-672-3222

Fax: 307-672-5259

E-mail: yvonne@arcsheridan.org

Website: www.archsheridan.org

Compass Center for Families - CASA Program

Susan Carr, Executive Director

P.O. Box 6022, 1981 Double Eagle Dr. Ste. B

Sheridan, WY 82801

Phone: 307-675-2272

Fax: 307-675-2273

E-mail: director@compass4families.org

Website: http://compass4families.org/

SUBLETTE COUNTY

SAFV Task Force - DVSA Program

Robin Clover, Director

PO Box 1236, 253 N. Sublette

Pinedale, WY 82941

Pinedale Phone: 307-367-6305

Big Piney Phone: 307-276-3975

Toll Free Crisis Line: 888-301-4435

Fax: 307-367-9808

E-mail: cloversafv@vcn.com

County Attorney's Office - V/W Program

Maria Biggs, V/W Coordinator

Justice Building, 17 S. Fremont St.

P.O. Box 1010

Pinedale, WY 82941

Phone: 307-367-2300

Fax: 307-367-2025

E-mail: maria.biggs@sublettewyo.com

SWEETWATER COUNTY

The Center for Families & Children, CFC - DVSA Program

Taneesa Congdon, Director

Rock Springs Office:

2620 Commercial Way Suite 5/ PO Box 1667

Rock Springs, WY 82901 / 82902

Phone: 307-382-3124

Crisis Line: 307-352-1030

Fax: 307-362-3627

E-mail: fjcc@ywcasweetwater.org

Green River Office:

6 N. 1st E, Green River, WY 82935

Phone: 307-872-3250

County Attorney’s Office - V/W Program

Green River Office:

Sandy Lake, V/W Coordinator

80 W. Flaming Gorge Way, Ste 21

Green River, WY 82935

Phone: 307-872-3839

Fax: 307-872-3990

E-mail: lakes@sweet.wy.us

Rock Springs Office:

Kathy Parker, V/W Coordinator

731 'C' St.

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Phone: 307-922-5264

Fax: 307-872-3295

E-mail: parkerk@sweet.wy.us

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County - SANE Program

Tiffany Uranker, Coordinator

1200 College Dr.

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Phone: 307-362-3711

E-mail: turanker@sweetwatermemorial.com

TETON COUNTY

Community Safety Network - DVSA Program

Andy Cavallero, Director

PO Box 1328, 650 E. Hall

Jackson, WY 83001

Phone: 307-733-3711

Crisis Line: 307-733-7233

Fax: 307-733-3772

E-mail: andy@csnjh.org

Teton County Victim Assistance - V/W Program

Tracey Trefren, V/W Coordinator

185 S. Willow St.

P.O. Box 1687

Jackson, WY 83002

Phone: 307-732-8482

Fax: 307-734-1087

E-mail: ttrefren@jacksonwy.gov

Hirschfield Center for Children - Child Advocacy Center

Chris Moll, Executive Director

510 S. Cache

PO Box 2631

Jackson, WY 83001

Phone: 307-733-7946

Fax: 307-733-3417

E-mail: cmoll@tyfs.org

UINTA COUNTY

Sexual Assault & Family Violence Task Force, Inc. - DVSA Program

Angie Fessler, Director

Evanston Office:

350 City View Drive, Ste 203

Evanston, WY 82930

Phone: 307-789-3628

Fax: 307-789-6978

E-mail: director.angief@safvtaskforce.org

Website: www.safv-uinta.com

Lyman Office:

100 E. Sage

Lyman, WY 82937

Phone/Fax: 307-787-6899

Toll Free Crisis Line: 800-997-9026

Uinta County Sheriff's Office - V/W Program

Leisa Reiter, V/W Coordinator

77 County Road 109

Evanston, WY 82930

Phone: (307) 783-1037

Fax: (307) 783-1028

E-mail: lereiter@uintacounty.com

Evanston Police Department – V/W Program

Vanessa Weekly, V/W Coordinator

1148 Front St.

Evanston, WY 82930

Phone: (307) 783-6406

Fax: (307) 783-6440

E-mail: vweekly@evanston-wy.gov

WASHAKIE COUNTY

Crisis Prevention and Response Center - DVSA Program

Karina Pacheco, Director

PO Box 494, 101 North 19th

Worland, WY 82401

Phone: 307-347-4992

Crisis Line: 307-347-4991

Fax: (call first) 307-347-4992

E-mail: cprc@rtconnect.net

County Attorney’s Office - V/W Program

Sherri Meeks, V/W Coordinator

1001 Big Horn Ave., Suite 104

Worland, WY 82401

Phone: 307-347-2123

Fax: 307-347-6194

E-mail: advocate@washakiecounty.net

WESTON COUNTY

Foundation of Caring, Understanding & Services - DVSA Program

Stacie Moberly-Hoxie, Director

P.O. Box 991, 204 W. Main

Newcastle, WY 82701

Phone: 307-746-2748

Crisis Line: 307-746-3630

Fax: 307-746-4940

E-mail: focusdir@rtconnect.net

Website: www.focuswy.org

WIND RIVER RESERVATION

Red Paint Alliance - DVSA Program

Erin Duran, Co-Director

Suzanna Tillman, Co-Director

14567 US HWY 287, Unit 1

PO Box 602

Fort Washakie, WY 82514

Phone: 307-335-1381

Crisis Line: 307-349-9813

Fax: 307-335-1380

E-mail: info@wrredpaint.com

OTHER (Not funded by DVS):

Memorial Hospital of Converse County - SANE Program

Shelly Caskey, RN, SANE Coordinator

111 South 5th Street, P.O. Box 1450

Douglas, WY 82633

Phone: 307-358-2122 ext 1665

Fax: 307-358-2706

Email: scaskey@mhccwyo.org

FBI - V/W Program

Rita Gatlin, V/W Coordinator

P.O. Box 990

Lander, WY 82520

Phone: 307-335-7559

Cell: 307-851-3803

Fax: 307-335-2727

E-mail: rdgatlin@fbi.gov

FBI - V/W Program

Terri Nave, Victim Specialist

P.O. Box 990

Lander, WY 82520

Phone: 307-335-2716

Cell: 307-851-4452

Fax: 307-335-2727

E-mail: tnave@fbi.gov

F.E. Warren Air Force Base - Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office

Jill Randall, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator

5805 Randall Ave., Bldg. 242

F.E. Warren AFB, WY 82005

Phone: 307-773-3843

E-mail: jill.randall@us.af.mil

St. John’s Medical Center - SANE Program

Karen Petrozella, RN, SANE Coordinator

PO Box 428

Jackson, WY 83001

Phone: 307-739-7255 (Office)

E-mail: kpetrozella@tetonhospital.org

U.S. Attorney's Office - V/W Program

Vicki Powell, Victim Witness Specialist

P.O. Box 668

Cheyenne, WY 82003

Phone: 307-772-2124

Toll Free: 1-800-836-5801

E-mail: Vicki.Powell@usdoj.gov

U.S. Attorney’s Office - V/W Program

Tammy James, Victim Witness Specialist

P. O. Box 22211

Casper, WY 82602-5010

Phone: (307) 261-5434

Toll Free: 1-800-809-7066

E-mail: Tammy.Hamre@usdoj.gov

Wind River Reservation

Michelle Farr, BIA, Victim Specialist

P.O. Box 1086

Fort Washakie, WY 82514

Phone: 307-332-3112

Fax: 307-332-2928

E-mail: michelle.farr@bia.gov

