Don and Joyce Green celebrate 70th

Don and Joyce Green were married Dec. 10, 1952
Don retired from Farm Credit Services. Both sang in the First United Methodist Church choir for many years, and Don was active in Barbershop Chorus and Quartets. Joyce is a member of PEO Chapter AC in Casper.
They have two children, Mark Green of Casper and Brenda Marvel of Akron, OH, along with four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
The family requests a card shower to celebrate with the happy couple.
3805 Ridge Crest Drive
Casper, WY. 82604