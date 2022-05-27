Dr. James A. and Judith Maddy were married on June 2, 1962 in Nashville, Tennessee just four months after their first date! They met while Judy was the head nurse at Vanderbilt University Hospital on the floor where Jim was assigned during his residency. They started a family right away and moved with their first four young kids to Casper, Wyoming in 1971. Dr. Maddy started his private practice at Casper Clinic, becoming the first Endocrinologist in the state of Wyoming. They continued to grow their family and now have six children: James R. (Jim), Jeff, Julie, Jeanie, Jin-Joo and Jo-Lin; seven grandchildren: Sarah, Natalie, Nicholas, Katie, Alexandra, June, and Danielle; and four great grandchildren: Zoe, Sheridan, Sundance and Max. Three of their kids live in Wyoming, two right here in Casper, along with a granddaughter and three great grandchildren. The rest of the family are spread out through Minnesota, Colorado, Nevada and California. The door of their home, which they have lived in now for over 50 years, has always remained open to all of their family who love them beyond measure.
Dr. James A. and Judith Maddy anniversary
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trump knocked Gov. Gordon in a radio interview and said one Wyoming senator wanted Hageman "very badly" when he was picking a Cheney challenger.
Despite a predominantly cold, wet spring, the Snake River basin remains in a drought, and federal water managers plan to use nearly all water stored in nearby reservoirs this summer to meet demand.
To qualify for the state’s refund program, funded this year for the first time since 2019, you must own a home and have lived in Wyoming for at least five years.
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
Frank Eathorne’s tenure as GOP chairman coincides with an era of utter Republican dominance in Wyoming as well as deep divisions within the party.
A captain with the Casper/Natrona County International Airport Public Safety Department has died.
"I have a lot of emotions," clinic founder Julie Burkhart said, following a fire that police suspect was intentionally set. "Anger is probably at the top of the list."
A state lawmaker who's irked many in his own party is gearing up for a tough primary. His opponents say he's out of step with the GOP.
People opposed to removing sexual orientation and gender identity from the schools' non-discrimination policy say it sends a message to underrepresented students that they are no longer protected.
All those killed at a Texas elementary school were in the same fourth-grade classroom, an official says. Follow live coverage here.