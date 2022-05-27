Dr. James A. and Judith Maddy anniversary

Dr. James A. and Judith Maddy were married on June 2, 1962 in Nashville, Tennessee just four months after their first date! They met while Judy was the head nurse at Vanderbilt University Hospital on the floor where Jim was assigned during his residency. They started a family right away and moved with their first four young kids to Casper, Wyoming in 1971. Dr. Maddy started his private practice at Casper Clinic, becoming the first Endocrinologist in the state of Wyoming. They continued to grow their family and now have six children: James R. (Jim), Jeff, Julie, Jeanie, Jin-Joo and Jo-Lin; seven grandchildren: Sarah, Natalie, Nicholas, Katie, Alexandra, June, and Danielle; and four great grandchildren: Zoe, Sheridan, Sundance and Max. Three of their kids live in Wyoming, two right here in Casper, along with a granddaughter and three great grandchildren. The rest of the family are spread out through Minnesota, Colorado, Nevada and California. The door of their home, which they have lived in now for over 50 years, has always remained open to all of their family who love them beyond measure.