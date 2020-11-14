Eastern Wyoming College trustees approve budget plan

TORRINGTON (WNE) — The Eastern Wyoming College Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved a plan for budget cuts proposed during a work session prior to its meeting.

EWC President Dr. Lesley Travers explained the college would be taking a 10% budget cut for the upcoming fiscal year and would be taking an additional 5% in budget cuts over the next four years, with the looming threat of additional cuts.

Travers recommended eliminating a position in the agriculture department, reducing athletic scholarships by 15% and establishing a program to encourage the early retirement of EWC faculty.

Trustees Randy Adams and John Patrick both expressed dissent with the idea of eliminating the agriculture faculty position. Patrick told the board to consider leaving the position vacant as the vacancy would not change the budget forecast. Adams said he didn’t like the word eliminate in this instance and recommended leaving the position vacant.

Travers clarified what Patrick had recommended and suggested the board implement a vacancy savings plan as opposed to the elimination of the position.