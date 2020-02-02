Editor's note: Super Bowl coverage
Editor's note: Super Bowl coverage

Due to a major storm hitting Wyoming on Sunday night, the Star-Tribune moved up its press deadlines to help our carriers delivery the Monday edition. As a result, the edition printed before the Super Bowl ended. You can find our Super Bowl coverage online at Trib.com or in Tuesday's edition. Thank you. 

