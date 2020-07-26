Editorial Board: Wyoming Highway Patrol and NAACP working together for change

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Shortly after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, as protests were becoming widespread around the country, Stephen Latham, president of the Wyoming NAACP, proactively reached out to the Cheyenne Police Department to ensure an open line of communication with the department he said has been good to work with in the past.

Latham was surprised when he received a return call from Sgt. Ferguson of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Sgt. Ferguson, who runs the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, was asking Latham to observe the training officers go through at the academy. He agreed and soon thereafter things snowballed and Latham was in a series of communications with Colonel Kebin Haller of the WHP. “I thought it was great that they wanted to actually do something and not just sit idly by,” Latham told the Star-Tribune.

Since that time, the leadership of the WHP has met face-to-face with Latham and other leaders of the Black community multiple times, to explain their procedures and policies, hoping to find ways that training at the academy could be improved. “I thought this was a huge opportunity,” Col. Haller said, “and told my command staff this was a real chance to improve.”