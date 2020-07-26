Editorial Board: Wyoming Highway Patrol and NAACP working together for change

Shortly after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, as protests were becoming widespread around the country, Stephen Latham, president of the Wyoming NAACP, proactively reached out to the Cheyenne Police Department to ensure an open line of communication with the department he said has been good to work with in the past.
Latham was surprised when he received a return call from Sgt. Ferguson of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Sgt. Ferguson, who runs the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, was asking Latham to observe the training officers go through at the academy. He agreed and soon thereafter things snowballed and Latham was in a series of communications with Colonel Kebin Haller of the WHP. “I thought it was great that they wanted to actually do something and not just sit idly by,” Latham told the Star-Tribune.
Since that time, the leadership of the WHP has met face-to-face with Latham and other leaders of the Black community multiple times, to explain their procedures and policies, hoping to find ways that training at the academy could be improved. “I thought this was a huge opportunity,” Col. Haller said, “and told my command staff this was a real chance to improve.”
The two have since participated together in public meetings and Haller describes the interaction as an eye-opening experience. Haller said he came to understand that whenever it is said that Black Lives Matter, the statement is not taking away from the fact that all lives matter. The statement is just focusing on the violence and at times mistreatment of Black lives.
“All lives are important,” Latham said, “but that is not what is happening right now. It’s people of color that are being killed on the streets.”
“This makes sense to me,” Haller told the Star-Tribune. He adds that he has a better understanding of the anxiety and worry a person of color feels when they are stopped by the police or the highway patrol is far beyond asking simply what am I being stopped for. “It extends beyond that simple question,” Haller said. “Maybe I was naïve, but that really stood out to me and we need to be aware of that.”
As a result of this discussion, the law enforcement academy has tripled their training in culture sensitivity and racial bias, and the highway patrol is pushing the training across the state to their working officers.
Below is the first in an occasional series of columns by Col. Haller and Steven Latham:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!