The market is rapidly moving away from coal, which has fueled Wyoming's economy for decades. State leaders are trying to stop the trend, but they haven't had much success.
A man called 911 on Sunday morning to report the homicide.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
Two teenagers were arrested for manslaughter after a Cheyenne high school student was shot and killed while they were driving Monday night.
Officers found two victims, one of whom was dead and the other sustained critical injuries. Police arrested George Kevin Dickerson, 61, in connection to the incident.
Phillip Nelson Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County and sentenced to life in prison in 1981.
Here's when, what and how to watch.
A Casper man facing murder charges allegedly barged into the bedroom of his elderly mother-in-law and her husband before stabbing them late Saturday.
One person was transported to the hospital, one family cat is dead and one female Rottweiler is missing after a fire broke out at a south Casper home Monday.
Natrona County senior football players Kayden Pharr and Riley Dye, distance runner Abby Robberson and sprinter Ella Spear all signed National …
