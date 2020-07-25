Energy producer considers project at Seminoe Reservoir

RAWLINS — An energy project developer is eyeing the Seminoe Reservoir for a project that could mean new resources in Carbon County.
Matthew Shapiro, CEO of Gridflex Energy, gave a presentation to the Carbon County Board of Commissioners on Monday morning about his vision: a new pumped storage project at the reservoir.
Gridflex Energy, LLC is a large-scale energy project developer that focuses on pumped storage hydropower (PSH). PSH is a type of hydroelectric energy storage and is a configuration of two water reservoirs at different elevations that can generate power as water moves down through a turbine. This draws powers as it pumps water to the upper reservoir.
PSH capabilities can be either an open or closed loop. The open loop is an ongoing hydrologic connection to a natural body of water, while a closed loop means that the reservoirs aren’t connected to an outside body of water.
Pumped storage currently accounts for 95% of all utility-scale energy storage in the country, according to the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.
The project at the Seminoe Reservoir would be an open loop, and GridFlex believes there is potential to store 7,500 MWh, which translates to about 330 homes using electricity in one hour.
All of GridFlex’s other proposed projects are closed loops and include locations in Sevier County, Utah and White Pine County, Nevada.
Shapiro explained to the commission why the project was significant in its power production and storage and how once construction is completed, there will be no visual impact and the power system would be silent. He added that Gridflex’s current markets are PacifiCorp and TransWest, as they’re both developing wind energy projects in the county.
Shapiro hopes that if all goes well, construction on the Gridflex project would begin in 2024, with plans to be in production by 2028. The project would cost around $1.8 billion.
Salt Lake City-based renewable energy company rPlus Energies president Luigi Resta spoke in Gridflex’s favor during the meeting, noting that his company has partnered with Shapiro’s on development for this project.
Ultimately, Shapiro and Resta were asking the board to support the project or get a letter of acknowledgment to help the two along in the request for proposals process, which they are going through.
Commissioner John Espy admitted that he felt nervous about Shapiro and Resta’s pitch, saying he felt Shapiro was asking for support on something the commissioner didn’t have much knowledge. He also told Shapiro that his map was a little weak in showing the board what was “really going on.”
Commissioner John Johnson told the two that he felt they needed to be farther along in the process before he could throw his support behind them.
“I am OK with a simple letter that says you’ve come in and we’re alright with you proceeding through the permitting process,” Espy said. “But I don’t want to stick the county’s neck out that same route. We’re all in on this one. I’m already sticking a big toe in there.”
The commissioners decided to table the discussion for Monday and resolved to come back to the possibility of writing the company a letter of acknowledgement at their meeting on Aug. 4.
