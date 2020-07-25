Energy producer considers project at Seminoe Reservoir

Shapiro explained to the commission why the project was significant in its power production and storage and how once construction is completed, there will be no visual impact and the power system would be silent. He added that Gridflex’s current markets are PacifiCorp and TransWest, as they’re both developing wind energy projects in the county.

Shapiro hopes that if all goes well, construction on the Gridflex project would begin in 2024, with plans to be in production by 2028. The project would cost around $1.8 billion.

Salt Lake City-based renewable energy company rPlus Energies president Luigi Resta spoke in Gridflex’s favor during the meeting, noting that his company has partnered with Shapiro’s on development for this project.

Ultimately, Shapiro and Resta were asking the board to support the project or get a letter of acknowledgment to help the two along in the request for proposals process, which they are going through.

Commissioner John Espy admitted that he felt nervous about Shapiro and Resta’s pitch, saying he felt Shapiro was asking for support on something the commissioner didn’t have much knowledge. He also told Shapiro that his map was a little weak in showing the board what was “really going on.”